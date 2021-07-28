https://www.theblaze.com/news/don-lemon-man-confronted-tucker-carlson

CNN host Don Lemon defended Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during a segment Tuesday night on “Don Lemon Tonight” after a man angrily accosted Carlson in a Montana fly fishing shop.

What’s a brief history here?

Earlier this week, a video featuring a man who identified himself as Dan Bailey emerged.

Bailey shared the video to his Instagram page and captioned it, “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a**hole! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American. #f***tuckercarlson[.]”

In the video, the man can be seen confronting the Fox News host as he was shopping for fishing gear with his family in Livingston, Montana.

In heated remarks, Bailey accused Carlson of being a fascist, supporting “extreme racism,” and of killing people with what he said was “vaccine misinformation.” He also vehemently insisted that Carlson was the “worst human being known to man.”

What did Lemon say?

During the segment, Lemon argued that Bailey had no right to publicly accost Carlson and invade the Fox News host’s “personal space.”

“Let me tell you this,” he began. “I don’t like it. I don’t like it when people do that because I would not want it to happen to me. I have mixed emotions because Tucker has done this to people before. Tucker said some really nasty things about me, and the next day there’s paparazzi in front of my house hiding, taking pictures. … We’re all on TV, we’ve been approached. We hear good things, we hear bad things from people. We don’t even know who they are; it’s part of the gig. Don’t you think this went a little too far though?”

CNN commentator and guest Ana Navarro responded that she believed Bailey’s actions were right on the money — and argued that Bailey was simply exercising his First Amendment rights.

“Deal with it,” she advised.

Lemon responded, “But I don’t think that should happen to you, Ana. I don’t think that should happen to [CNN anchor] Chris [Cuomo]. I don’t think it should happen to me. … Your First Amendment right doesn’t mean invading my personal space, I’m sorry, Ana. I understand what you’re saying and I get it. I think what Tucker says much, much of the time if completely reprehensible and divorced from reality, but he has a right to be in a space and not be accosted and not be ambushed by anyone.”







