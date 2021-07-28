https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/come-on-man-did-president-biden-say-he-used-to-drive-an-18-wheeler-man-or-that-hed-like-to/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden visited a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania Wednesday, and we’re hearing reports that a local news channel picked up audio of Biden telling workers that he used to drive a truck. Not just a truck — an 18-wheeler.

“There is *zero evidence* that Biden ‘used to drive an 18 wheeler,’” tweeted the RNC’s Zach Parkinson,” reports The Washington Examiner. “The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though).”

What do you hear?

A couple of people are insisting he said he’d like to drive one, but most of his supporters on Twitter are defending him by tweeting about Donald Trump, so we’re guessing he said something that needs deflecting.

