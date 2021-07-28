https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/come-on-man-did-president-biden-say-he-used-to-drive-an-18-wheeler-man-or-that-hed-like-to/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden visited a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania Wednesday, and we’re hearing reports that a local news channel picked up audio of Biden telling workers that he used to drive a truck. Not just a truck — an 18-wheeler.

Joe Biden, a career politician who has been in politics for 48 years, claims he “used to drive an 18 wheeler.” pic.twitter.com/eOXI9pwF2g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2021

Biden raises eyebrows with claim he ‘used to drive’ 18-wheeler truckhttps://t.co/Wq7lU16fCo — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2021

“There is *zero evidence* that Biden ‘used to drive an 18 wheeler,’” tweeted the RNC’s Zach Parkinson,” reports The Washington Examiner. “The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though).”

Joe Biden, who has been in politics for 48 years, claims he “used to drive an 18 wheeler.” Parkinson cited a 1973 UPI opinion piece in which Biden wrote that he took a 536-mile ride from Delaware to Ohio in a “47,000 pound cargo truck.”https://t.co/nqBQTiHAsE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2021

Just another Freudian slip. — fran delgado (@MidCenturyProud) July 28, 2021

Find out if he is telling the truth in 0.2 seconds. Ask him what his CB handle is. If he looks cross-eyed dumb at you then he lied. — DevRoseGDT7000 (@GDT7000_HRW) July 28, 2021

Man he has done everything!! — CarolT (@loraclynnT) July 28, 2021

Come on Twitter better fact check that 😝 — Patrick (@pittsfan1) July 28, 2021

Probably thinking of one of these pic.twitter.com/IzfjTT1e60 — Jeremy (@Jeremy7401) July 28, 2021

Hence, career politician. Pretty sure we can all see that he’ll say anything to fit into the situation. And who knows, maybe he even believes that he did at one time, unfortunately. — heydudebroman (@_heydudebroman) July 28, 2021

A couple of people are insisting he said he’d like to drive one, but most of his supporters on Twitter are defending him by tweeting about Donald Trump, so we’re guessing he said something that needs deflecting.

He’s not really saying that is he? I thought he was a lifeguard? — Jacque (@Jajngn) July 28, 2021

This reminds me of the time Joe said he was arrested in South Africa as he tried to meet Nelson Mandela.😆 — Lewis723w (@Lewis723W) July 28, 2021

