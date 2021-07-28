https://nationalfile.com/exclusive-paul-gosar-tells-national-file-whitmer-kidnapping-case-is-proof-in-the-pudding-of-fed-infiltration-on-1-6/

Speaking exclusively with National File, Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) spoke out against the indefinite detainment of January 6 prisoners, slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan January 6 Select Committee, and suggested that the FBI-sponsored alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor is “proof in the pudding” that undercover federal actors likely infiltrated the pro-Trump crowd on January 6 to sabotage the peaceful protest.

Following a press conference held by Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX), relating to the apparently indefinite detainment and reported mistreatment of January 6 prisoners that was ultimately interrupted by deranged leftists, National File spoke with Rep. Gosar to discuss reports of prisoner abuse in the DC Detention Center, the 14,000 hours of unreleased January 6 video footage being withheld by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice, Nancy Pelosi’s partisan January 6 Select Committee, and reports of undercover federal infiltration of the pro-Trump crowd on January 6.

As the press conference was interrupted and cut short by leftist agitators, we asked Rep. Gosar after if there was anything else he would like to add. “No, I said my peace,” Gosar said. “Our office has repeatedly sent letters of inquiry to the Department of Justice asking about, you know, are there people detained, why are they not being charged? Releasing the 14 thousand hours of tape, so that we can hold the law breakers accountable, and justify the people that are innocent, allowing them freedom.”

“It’s sad that we have, in this country, implicated this indefinite detention, whereas in Gitmo, non-citizens were treated much better than even these people. That’s what we’ve heard, and so we want them to come clean,” added Congressman Gosar. “We need to have that release. That’s all we were asking. We want to make sure that Americans are treated fairly under the law. Everybody, equal application under the law.”

Gosar slammed politicians like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and groups like the ACLU and Amnesty International for remaining silent on the indefinite detainment of American citizens. “They used to, you know, be right there front and center on people that are being held indefinitely. That was a big concern with regards to the National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA 2012] for years because of the provision that allowed for indefinite detention. That’s not right underneath our law.” When speaking on Nancy Pelosi’s partisan January 6 Select Committee, the Arizona Representative said that Pelosi “doesn’t want the real questions to be asked.”

“Why were all the riot gear in a bus locked up somewhere off site? Why was that? Why did we turn down the number of additional Capitol Police? Why did we turn down some of the National Guard aspects?” Gosar asked. “That panel is not going to ask the questions that need to be addressed. Pelosi needs to have the questions answered because she’s the one in charge.” (READ MORE: 1/6 Photos, Videos Show Potential Undercover Feds Participate In Violence, Assault Trump Supporters Trying To De-Escalate)

When we asked Congressman Gosar if he or any members of the government are looking into the confirmed reports pertaining to undercover federal involvement within the pro-Trump crowd, specifically mentioning the bad actors that appear to have committed unlawful acts near or inside the Capitol building on January 6 in an effort to undermine and sabotage the peaceful rally, the Arizona Representative said “They should.”

“You got one that’s been point and center, you got John Sullivan. You know, for CNN, right there, egging people on,” Gosar said, specifically adding that the Michigan Governor kidnapping case is “proof in the pudding” of undercover federal involvement on 1/6. (READ MORE: Court Filings Show FBI Had 12 Confidential Informants Involved In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor)

We asked Rep. Gosar if Republican elected officials like Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise are assisting in his efforts to uncover the truth about January 6. “I don’t know,” replied Rep. Gosar, noting that his office will continue to “take action” and “leave no stone unturned.” He added, “Put the information out. Hold those that are guilty accountable. But those who are innocent, remedy that by letting them go,” said Congressman Gosar. Watch National File’s full exclusive interview with Rep. Paul Gosar on Rumble.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

