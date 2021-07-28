https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/28/we-might-be-just-a-few-mutations-away-from-the-vax-being-useless-cdc-n1465124

Cracks in The Vax

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a group of reporters, via teleconference, that she fears the China virus might be “just a few mutations away” from evading the vaccines.

“The largest concern that I think we in public health and science are worried about is that virus and the potential mutations. We have a very transmissible virus which has the potential to evade our vaccines in terms of how it protects us from severe disease and death.” Walensky warned.

“The big concern is the next variant that might emerge,” Walensky said.@CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky said her biggest concern is that the #CCPVirus may be “just a few mutations” away from being able to evade #Vaccines. https://t.co/e9sCdOD0c7 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 28, 2021

Read Between the Lines

In short, we’ll need another lockdown, another mask mandate, followed by another vaccine. The leftists will continue their scare-porn and those who oppose will be ostracized and blamed for each new variant. Repeat as necessary, especially around election time. I’ll say it again, the China Virus is a dress rehearsal for communism. The mask mandates and lockdowns are happening all over the world, at the same time, despite COVID deaths being WAY down. Suddenly, the people squawking about the “global ruling elites” and the “new world order” don’t sound so silly.

Fear and Loathing

Walensky warned that the threat of a spankin’ new variant that is immune to the current vaccines is the reason more Americans should be vaccinated in an attempt to contain the virus and its mutations. As of yesterday, more than 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, roughly 49.2% of the population, according to the CDC. Another 188,996,475, about 56.9% of the nation, have had at least one shot.

That means over half of Americans have had at least one shot, which many people in the medical field have said is enough, and yet another lockdown looms, in the hottest month of the year. I thought the China virus hated the heat?

Blame Game, Sort Of

The left is pointing the blame stick at white conservatives (Trump supporters) for not getting the vaccine, but the CDC tells us most of those dodging the jab are not white.

Elementary, Watson

We know a person dies of heart disease every 36 seconds. We know there are, conveniently, 3,600 seconds in an hour. If my head math is correct, 100 people die of heart disease every hour. That’s 2,400 deaths a day. COVID deaths are averaging 277 per day.

Pssst, I want to say it again, China flu deaths are WAY DOWN. On January 13 we had 3,425 people die of Covid. Yesterday we lost 296. Don’t believe the hype.

What Have We Learned?

Now is the time to burn your mask, live your life, and get your stupid lib sister to stop voting for communists.

