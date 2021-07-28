https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/cringe-alert-congressman-quotes-climate-activist-fergie-wants-to-continue-our-celebration-of-hot-ferc-summer/

“Having a well-air-conditioned home when it’s hot? That’s FERCalicious.”

FERC, of course, is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and Rep. Sean Casten, who lists himself in his Twitter bio as a “climate nerd,” proved that he is, indeed, a nerd. Some poor staffer had to go to the print shop and have the FERC’s seal Photoshopped into “climate activist” Fergie’s hands so he could set it up on an easel to speak about “Hot FERC Summer” — a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s single, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Just watch:

.@RepCasten quotes “climate activist @Fergie” on the House floor to “continue our celebration of Hot FERC Summer.” pic.twitter.com/Ma7mrMuhUA — The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021

Man card had been revoked. — Tom Cody (@WarpCoreTech) July 28, 2021

Make it stop — Beep Bop Boop (@BeepBopBoop95) July 28, 2021

That’s it I think I’m MAGA now — Tim Bucktu (@TimBucktooh) July 28, 2021

No matter what race, creed, or opinion you are of, This shit is fucking new level cringe… come on now…. — Jay Freeman (@smrkngsurvivor) July 28, 2021

Gross — Mav (@mav_432) July 28, 2021

The Recount caught Casten last week also talking about “Hot Girl Summer.”

“I trust most of my colleagues have heard of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and the broader Megan Thee Stallion oeuvre.” — Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) quotes @theestallion on House floor. pic.twitter.com/CAsB4JOORR — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

