“Having a well-air-conditioned home when it’s hot? That’s FERCalicious.”

FERC, of course, is the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and Rep. Sean Casten, who lists himself in his Twitter bio as a “climate nerd,” proved that he is, indeed, a nerd. Some poor staffer had to go to the print shop and have the FERC’s seal Photoshopped into “climate activist” Fergie’s hands so he could set it up on an easel to speak about “Hot FERC Summer” — a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s single, “Hot Girl Summer.”

Just watch:

The Recount caught Casten last week also talking about “Hot Girl Summer.”

