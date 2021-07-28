https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/dan-rather-takes-great-offense-to-house-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthys-accurate-statement-about-mask-mandates/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted this last night:

Even McCarthy’s harshest critics should be able to acknowledge the accuracy of his statement. At least the intellectually honest ones should be able to.

That explains why Dan Rather’s take would be this:

Wethinks the disgraced veteran journalist doth project too much.

The CDC and Biden administration have reliably and repeatedly demonstrated that the COVID19 pandemic is little more than a non-scientific political football to them. If Dan Rather can’t see that, he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. And if he can see that, well, that makes his self-righteous finger-wagging even worse.

Biden administrationCDCDan RathergovernmentKevin McCarthymasksPandemicpandemic state

