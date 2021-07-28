https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/dan-rather-takes-great-offense-to-house-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthys-accurate-statement-about-mask-mandates/

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted this last night:

Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

Even McCarthy’s harshest critics should be able to acknowledge the accuracy of his statement. At least the intellectually honest ones should be able to.

That explains why Dan Rather’s take would be this:

Make no mistake – you sir have no idea what you’re talking about. Or you do – which is worse. pic.twitter.com/vGqf9QMfdI — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 28, 2021

Wethinks the disgraced veteran journalist doth project too much.

Never assume journalists are intelligent people. https://t.co/4NO8Z7i3fV — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) July 28, 2021

I mean it’s not like failing to ask the next set of questions ever caught Dan with his pants down before. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) July 28, 2021

The CDC and Biden administration have reliably and repeatedly demonstrated that the COVID19 pandemic is little more than a non-scientific political football to them. If Dan Rather can’t see that, he clearly has no idea what he’s talking about. And if he can see that, well, that makes his self-righteous finger-wagging even worse.

Make no mistake – you sir have no idea what you’re talking about. Or you do – which is worse. https://t.co/P2xsAwhfPS — Dr Sufføcatør 🦢 (@BorderlifeSwan) July 28, 2021

***

Related:

Sound familiar? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky suggests that we just need ‘a couple of weeks’ of masking to slow the spread of COVID19

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

