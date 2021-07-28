https://hannity.com/media-room/data-on-defund-minnesota-sets-new-state-records-for-murders-assaults-on-police-in-2020/

The State of Minnesota witnessed the highest number of murders ever recorded in 2020 as well as assaults against police officers after counties and cities like Minneapolis voted to “defund” law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“Minnesota saw the highest number of murders on record in 2020, as well the most assaults against police officers in the line of duty ever recorded within a one-year period, according to the annual uniform crime report released by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Tuesday,” reports Fox News.

“Reeling from the aftermath, Minnesota recorded a 16.6% increase in violent crimes in 2020. There were 185 murders in 2020 in Minnesota compared to 117 in 2019, an increase of 58.1%, the report says. The 2020 number also tops by two the 183 total from 1995, which previously had been the highest total. Also, 75% of the murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm, up from 69% in 2019,” adds Fox.

“When you have a police force operating 200 under, the distrust some of the people have with the police department, some good, some bad, and the overall level of trauma that exists within our community, it’s rough out here,” Rev. Jerry McAfee told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The new data comes just days after the Minneapolis City Council moved forward on a public policy initiative that would replace the police department with “community-focused safety programs.”

Today the Minneapolis City Council approved a ballot question for the November ballot that would amend the Minneapolis city charter and adopt a public health approach to public safety. pic.twitter.com/igrpuBTs5k — Yes 4 Minneapolis (@Yes4Minneapolis) July 21, 2021

“Today’s vote confirms what we’ve known all along: The people of Minneapolis are excited and ready to participate in their democracy to keep themselves and one another safe,” the Yes 4 Minneapolis Committee wrote in a Wednesday tweet, “and that a handful of unelected people continue attempts to derail these efforts.”

Far-left politicians in Minneapolis have been calling for the Council to “defund the department” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death over Memorial Day Weekend last year.

The event sparked nationwide demonstrations against police in all 50 states.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey publicly admitted in May that Democratic politicians’ calls to ‘Defund the Police’ has led to a spike in crime in his city.

“The violence needs to stop. People deserve to feel safe in their neighborhood. We should be holding those perpetrators accountable,” said Mayor Jacob Frey.

“It’s going to take a comprehensive effort. Yes, it includes police. I’m working with the chief and calling on the council members to work with them as well,” he added. “When you make overarching statements like ‘Defund the Police,’ there’s an impact to that.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

