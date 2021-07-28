https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/deeper-into-denial-wapos-max-boot-tells-karol-markowicz-hes-not-on-the-left-hearty-laughter-ensues/

Today the NY Post’s Karol Markowicz made the following observations:

Boot, who, as Markowicz mentioned, is fresh off having deleted a tweet about how Saudi Arabia is “more progressive than America” and replacing it with a laughable spin, took exception to Markowicz listing him as being “on the left”:

LOL

If Boot doesn’t count as being “on the left” these days, nobody does:

Hey, everybody who’s “not on the left” likes to heap praise on AOC and Joe Biden!

