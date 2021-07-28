https://www.theepochtimes.com/dell-halts-sales-of-high-end-gaming-pcs-in-six-states-due-to-energy-regulations_3922146.html

Dell has stopped shipping certain high-end Alienware brand gaming computers in six states due to power consumption regulations, according to a report.

People looking to buy and ship to California an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop from Dell’s website are met with a message that their orders will not be finalized.

“This product cannot be shipped to the states of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont, or Washington due to power consumption regulations adopted by those states. Any orders placed that are bound for those states will be canceled,” the message reads.

In a statement to The Register, Dell expanded on the shipment ban as it relates to California’s power consumption requirements.

“Yes, this was driven by the California Energy Commission (CEC) Tier 2 implementation that defined a mandatory energy efficiency standard for PCs—including desktops, AIOs, and mobile gaming systems,” Dell told the outlet. “Select configurations of the Alienware Aurora R10 and R12 were the only impacted systems across Dell and Alienware,” the company added.

California’s Energy Commission (CEC) Title 20 regulations require desktop computers and mobile gaming systems manufactured on or after July 1, 2021, to comply with so-called Tier 2 performance requirements, which limit annual energy consumption to no more than 75 kWh/year. This limit applies to those desktop systems with an “expandability score” (ES)—which includes idle power consumption—of between 425 and 690.

To be in compliance with the Tier 2 requirements, desktop computers with an ES of 250 or less must have an annual energy consumption of less than 50 kWh/year, while those with an ES score of between 250 and 425 have a cap of 60 kWh/year, for models made after July 1.

In 2016, California became the first U.S. state to approve energy efficiency standards for computers and monitors, with estimates indicating that the new standards would save over 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases.

More regulations are on the way, with the Title 20 fact sheet indicating that, starting on Dec. 9, 2021, “computers with high-speed networking capability, multi-screen notebooks, notebooks with cyclical behavior, and monitors with high refresh rates will also be required to meet the performance, testing, marking and certification requirements listed in Sections 1601(v) – 1608 of Title 20.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

