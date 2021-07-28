https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/delta-variant-super-spreader-a-maskless-president-biden-visits-allentown-gives-out-hugs/

President Joe Biden was in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to talk about infrastructure and “connect with blue-collar workers.” We’re guessing the event was held outdoors, and that might explain why neither Biden nor anyone in the audience was wearing a mask.

A lot of people are pointing out that the CDC’s color-coded map shows that Allentown isn’t in the orange or red zone. But still — if we’re doing another two weeks to slow the spread, wouldn’t it send a good message to the American public if Biden put the mask back on?

True. We know he’s been vaccinated, so show the American people that the vaccine works.

Did they have to show a vaccine passport to attend? Giving a 78-year-old president the delta variant sounds serious.

Good point.

