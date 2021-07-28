https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/delta-variant-super-spreader-a-maskless-president-biden-visits-allentown-gives-out-hugs/
President Joe Biden was in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to talk about infrastructure and “connect with blue-collar workers.” We’re guessing the event was held outdoors, and that might explain why neither Biden nor anyone in the audience was wearing a mask.
Pres. Biden in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after remarks on manufacturing … pic.twitter.com/94yv6a2vt7
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 28, 2021
A lot of people are pointing out that the CDC’s color-coded map shows that Allentown isn’t in the orange or red zone. But still — if we’re doing another two weeks to slow the spread, wouldn’t it send a good message to the American public if Biden put the mask back on?
Talk about the Biden Administration stomping on its own COVID-19 messaging. pic.twitter.com/FAjkGyFnFe
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) July 28, 2021
The sad fact is this is what the president should be doing. Giving people confidence they can go about their normal lives.
Too bad he doesn’t preach what he practices.
— Brian Gress (@bgresshrh) July 28, 2021
True. We know he’s been vaccinated, so show the American people that the vaccine works.
I’m guessing with the complete lack of masks that we’re back to the vaccines working again. Assuming of course everyone in that room has actually been vaccinated.
— AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 28, 2021
Did they have to show a vaccine passport to attend? Giving a 78-year-old president the delta variant sounds serious.
