President Joe Biden was in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to talk about infrastructure and “connect with blue-collar workers.” We’re guessing the event was held outdoors, and that might explain why neither Biden nor anyone in the audience was wearing a mask.

Pres. Biden in Allentown, Pennsylvania, after remarks on manufacturing … pic.twitter.com/94yv6a2vt7 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 28, 2021

I notice they’re not wearing a mask. — NR (@royhutchins) July 28, 2021

If this is today then why maskless hugging if the new guidance said not to…. — Naomi Corrie (@naomicorrie) July 28, 2021

Everyone maskless, hugging… 👀 — YuShiV3 (@v3_shi) July 28, 2021

this is a super spreader event — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) July 28, 2021

Not a mask in sight — Rick Dickemdown (@RDickemdown) July 28, 2021

So I guess we’re all good ignoring the new CDC guidance…? — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) July 28, 2021

Super-spreader event — WiserInTime ひ✘◬ (@WiserInTime) July 28, 2021

Where is his mask — Whatever (@indoge_wetrust) July 28, 2021

But where are their masks?! OMG this is a super spreader event!!!! — Scott “CA is proof liberals are dangerous” (@ScottC20012) July 28, 2021

So is this a reckless super-spreader event now or nah? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 28, 2021

Delta variant super spreader! — CCP Virus (@humanist_i) July 28, 2021

So, delta not a thing there? — yanks, lakers, sarcasm, hyperbole… (@AdubzUnfiltered) July 28, 2021

Guess the Delta variant bypassed Allentown today — Tim F. 🇺🇸 (@thesaultyTTT) July 28, 2021

A lot of people are pointing out that the CDC’s color-coded map shows that Allentown isn’t in the orange or red zone. But still — if we’re doing another two weeks to slow the spread, wouldn’t it send a good message to the American public if Biden put the mask back on?

Talk about the Biden Administration stomping on its own COVID-19 messaging. pic.twitter.com/FAjkGyFnFe — Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) July 28, 2021

The sad fact is this is what the president should be doing. Giving people confidence they can go about their normal lives. Too bad he doesn’t preach what he practices. — Brian Gress (@bgresshrh) July 28, 2021

True. We know he’s been vaccinated, so show the American people that the vaccine works.

My eyes might be failing me, but I don’t believe I see masks on anyone — Brian Pelter (@StopCoronaFear) July 28, 2021

Masks, science, CDC, etc. All theater. Look at these pics. — BURNT Rubber (@KURT_bball) July 28, 2021

What do I win? pic.twitter.com/RdhPrpY0At — BURNT Rubber (@KURT_bball) July 28, 2021

I’m guessing with the complete lack of masks that we’re back to the vaccines working again. Assuming of course everyone in that room has actually been vaccinated. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 28, 2021

Did they have to show a vaccine passport to attend? Giving a 78-year-old president the delta variant sounds serious.

As @JesseKellyDC would say.

None of the people telling you to be scared of the virus are scared of the virus. — chasidervative (@chasidervative) July 28, 2021

Superspreader event. Shame on them. — Colonel Subversive (@BaconOutlaw) July 28, 2021

Scary stuff here. A potential super spreader event. To think that our own POTUS would put innocent people at risk like this. I am just stunned. — Alonzo Thompson (@AlonzoT15018458) July 28, 2021

Hopefully these individuals were all tested? — Amanda (@the_cool_amanda) July 28, 2021

Hard to sniff through a mask. — Winston Smith 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) July 28, 2021

Good point.

