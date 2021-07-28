https://bigleaguepolitics.com/nikki-fried-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-for-22-people-involved-in-the-january-6-storming-of-the-capitol/

On July 27, 2021, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried suspended the concealed carry weapons permits for 22 Floridians who were arrested for their involvement in the January 6 storming of the Capitol. This announcement was made as officers for the Capitol Police gave their testimonies before a select House committee on the events of January 6.

Fried tweeted, “I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021.”

I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) July 27, 2021

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were sedition, treason and domestic terrorism — and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried declared.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Florida’s Division of Licensing is under the purview of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In other words, as the only Democrat on the Florida Cabinet, Fried has the power to suspend concealed carry permits.

That means Fried, the lone Democrat on the Florida Cabinet, holds authority over the suspension of concealed carry permits.

Jacob Ogles of the Florida Politics observed that Fried has a history of clashing with gun groups in Florida:

Fried also has a history of friction with gun rights groups in the state of Florida. The Agriculture Commissioner earlier this year filed a brief in support of a challenge to a state law preempting local gun regulations. That drew a rebuke from the National Rifle Association.

Fried is currently one of the most prominent Democrat candidates who plans on challenging popular incumbent Ron DeSantis. Fried is using her ability to win a statewide race as her main selling point for receiving the Democrat nomination.

Democrats are clearly flexing their power when it comes to exploiting the events of January 6. If Republicans had a spine, they would be challenging Fried’s move and setting the record straight on January 6.

Namely, that it was a mostly peaceful protest with a few violent actors that paled in comparison to the Black Lives Matter/Antifa rampage of 2020. In sum, Republicans should make the case that January 6 was not an insurrection, therefore nobody should have their rights stripped away if they were in the Capitol peacefully protesting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

