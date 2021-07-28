https://nationalfile.com/bill-gates-reflects-on-life-of-holding-jar-of-human-feces-smelling-latrine-odor-drinking-poop-water-says-it-was-worth-it/

Divorced tech billionaire Bill Gates boasted on Twitter this week of his numerous personal experiences with human fecal matter, including holding a jar of human feces on stage that could contain “200 trillion rotavirus particles, 20 billion Shigella bacteria, and 100,000 parasitic worm eggs,” smelling “pit latrine odor,” and drinking water made from poop.



“Over the years, I’ve shared a stage with a jar of human feces, smelled pit latrine odor, and drunk water made from poop (and convinced @jimmyfallon to drink it too). Was it worth it? You bet. Here’s why:” Gates wrote on Twitter this Wednesday.

Over the years, I’ve shared a stage with a jar of human feces, smelled pit latrine odor, and drunk water made from poop (and convinced @jimmyfallon to drink it too). Was it worth it? You bet. Here’s why: https://t.co/8SJbCuNezD — Bill Gates (@BillGates) July 27, 2021

Fallon eagerly replied, “Anything I can do to help you keep saving millions of lives – I will do. That being said, you didn’t tell me it was poop water before I drank it. Logging out, Jimmy”

Anything I can do to help you keep saving millions of lives – I will do. That being said, you didn’t tell me it was poop water before I drank it. Logging out, Jimmy https://t.co/jjfBGW3FYB — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 27, 2021

In 2016, Gates famously bragged about smelling “poop water” and poop perfume.

From poop water to poop perfume, I’m amazed by the innovation that’s underway in the field of sanitation: https://t.co/860qVmc277 pic.twitter.com/TIDEbWStr5 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 16, 2016

Gates also held up a jar of human feces on stage while giving a speech in Beijing, China in 2018, bragging that “This small amount of feces could contain as many as 200 trillion rotavirus particles, 20 billion Shigella bacteria, and 100,000 parasitic worm eggs.”

Of course, Gates also sipped on fecal sludge water, and shared some with Fallon in 2015.

“To be sure, there are still challenges ahead to bring these innovations to market so that they can transform the lives of the billions of people who need them,” Gates wrote on Tuesday. “But I’m optimistic about what can be accomplished in the next 10 years and beyond.”

