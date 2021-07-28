https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/dr-anthony-fauci-explains-that-the-cdc-hasnt-really-flip-flopped-at-all-on-masks-because-he-thinks-youre-all-stupid-amnesiacs-video/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is legitimately impressive. Because it’s not just anyone who could be so wrong about so many things and still be considered an expert.

It’s not just anyone who could lie so many times to our faces and be considered an honest and virtuous person:

Fauci on the CDC’s mask flip-flop: “The CDC hasn’t really flip-flopped at all.” pic.twitter.com/ZNvrCesra5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2021

Say what?

“The CDC hasn’t changed and the CDC hasn’t really flip-flopped at all.” Dr. Fauci says the CDC’s mask recommendations for vaccinated people were caused because “something has changed, and what has changed is the virus.” pic.twitter.com/zBXGKRvaID — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2021

What’s changed is that Anthony Fauci presumably had a conscience at one point and now that’s no longer the case.

The only thing Anthony Fauci is an expert at is gaslighting.

And we still see right through him.

Because he’s changing the definition of “flip-flop” now, right? — Chet McDoniel (@chetmcdoniel) July 28, 2021

The CDC hasn’t “flip-flopped.” The vaccine has. @redsteeze https://t.co/4XaShrdJWg — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 28, 2021

Absolute BS. They’ve flip-flopped so much you could hook them up to a generator and power an entire city. — Jose IV Fournier (@pencilord) July 28, 2021

This is just a lie. The data have not changed. According to the CDC, there have been 161 million Americans vaccinated, and just under 6,000 cases of hospitalizations from breakthrough cases. And now they’re telling the vaxxed to mask up again. They’re a joke. https://t.co/uGAesuqXKr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 28, 2021

If we’re expected to take coronavirus guidance from the Feds seriously, Fauci has to go. His credibility is nonexistant at this point and he’s still being given carte blanche to go out and say whatever he wants. https://t.co/1QMLTLzZoU — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 28, 2021

Fauci should’ve been gone a long time ago.

