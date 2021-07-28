https://www.oann.com/facebook-beats-quarterly-revenue-estimates/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=facebook-beats-quarterly-revenue-estimates



FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

July 28, 2021

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, bolstered by increased advertising spending as businesses build their digital presence to cater to consumers spending more time and money online.

The company’s total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $29.08 billion in the second quarter from $18.69 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of $27.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

