Facts Matter (July 28): Federal Agency Announces MANDATORY Vaccines for All Employees Under Title 38

The Arizona State Senate has issued a fresh, new subpoena for (not only) the county routers, but also for other election-related materials. However, you likely haven’t heard about this—since just yesterday, Twitter suspended the official account of the Arizona Audit.

Over at the CDC, officials have changed their stance on masks and vaccination. They now recommend that all those in areas of the country with a lot of cases should be wearing masks once again, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not.

And two days ago, The Department of Veteran Affairs became the first federal agency in the country to mandate that all their employees must be vaccinated. If they refuse, they can be fired. However … is that actually legal or ethical?

