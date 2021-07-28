https://www.dailywire.com/news/fed-chairman-inflation-could-be-worse-than-expected-generous-unemployment-benefits-kept-people-from-working

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, said during a press conference on Wednesday that inflation could be worse than what was originally expected and that the “generous unemployment benefits” contributed to people not working.

“As the reopening continues, bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other constraints could continue to limit how quickly supply can adjust, raising the possibility that inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expected,” Powell said. “Our new framework for monetary policy emphasizes the importance of having well-anchored inflation expectations, both to foster price stability and to enhance our ability to promote our broad-based and inclusive maximum employment goal.”

Powell also reportedly noted that “generous unemployment benefits” were among the factors that kept Americans from going back to work.

The news comes as President Joe Biden faces mounting challenges to continue to advance his agenda as only “45% [of Americans] judge the economy to be in good shape, while 54% say it’s in poor shape,” The Associated Press reported. A Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 59% of registered voters blame the Biden administration for skyrocketing inflation.

Other highlights from Powell’s press conference include:

