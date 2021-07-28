https://thelibertyloft.com/gop-congressman-takes-on-the-the-house-floor-over-mask-mandate-shut-this-place-down/

WASHINGTON — Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy went on a wild rant on the House floor on Wednesday morning, calling for the House to “shut down” in response to a reinstated requirement that members wear masks.

Roy’s snap came shortly after House Speaker Nancy (“DO AS I SAY, Not how I do…”) Pelosi called Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” for opposing the congressional mask mandate.

Republican Congressman Lauren Boebert (CO) even reportedly threw a mask back at a floor staffer who tried to give her one.

This is one day after several House Republicans announced a lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for levying fines against them for refusing to wear masks previously.

The announcement from the Capitol physician.“For all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings, wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present.”

“We have a crisis at our border and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s house,” Roy said. “It’s absolutely absurd what this body is doing. It’s an embarrassment, a mockery, and the American people are fed up, they want to go back to life, they want to go back to business, they want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks (and) put in the corner (because they) have mental health issues, and we’re running around here, and the speaker comes down here at 10 o’clock in the morning saying we’ve got to wear masks, in the people’s House. When we’ve got thousands of people coming across our border, and Democrats don’t do a darn thing anything about it, heavily infected with COVID.”

“We are absolutely sick and tired of this, and so are the American people. This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people, nothing for the betterment of the people that sent their representatives here,” Roy added. “Which is it, vaccines or masks? Do the vaccines work or they don’t work? Do the masks work or they don’t work? I’d like to know which it is. I’d like Dr. Fauci to come down and answer a single question about natural immunity. You’ve been infected with the virus, you have immunity. …Or are they just going to go around poking people, saying you must take a vaccine? Oh but sorry the vaccine doesn’t work, you must wear a mask. This institution is a sham, and we should adjourn and shut this place down.”

And this is a good point-if the masks and vaccines work, why as we still doing them? What happened to “two weeks to flatten the curve”?

“Wow. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask in the face of a floor staffer when she came to the floor not wearing one, per someone watching the exchange,” POLITICO’s Sarah Ferris tweeted this a few minutes ago.

“Rep. Lauren Boebert just threw a mask back at a Democratic floor staffer who tried to give her one, per source on the House floor who saw it happen,” ABC News’ Ben Siegel added.

And why in the world are we listening to people that don’t even follow their own rules??

