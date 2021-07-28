https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/fivethirtyeight-explores-right-wing-trolls-longstanding-tradition-of-attacking-overweight-people-online/

It was last week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was given a 12-hour suspension from Twitter for two tweets that were deemed to contain coronavirus misinformation; in one, in the context of making vaccinations in the military compulsory, she called COVID-19 “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”

That seems to be the impetus for FiveThirtyEight’s Kaleigh Rogers to write about not just Greene, but right-wing trolls, their fixation with obesity, and their longstanding tradition of attacking overweight people online.

“There’s a long history of right-wing groups fat-shaming people online,” she writes, adding, “it does hold a particularly pernicious and prevalent role in right-wing communities online” — communities like “the now-banned subreddit r/fatpeoplehate.”

Right-wing trolls also have a longstanding tradition of ridiculing FiveThirtyEight for calling Hillary Clinton a lock.

