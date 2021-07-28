https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/fivethirtyeight-explores-right-wing-trolls-longstanding-tradition-of-attacking-overweight-people-online/

It was last week when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was given a 12-hour suspension from Twitter for two tweets that were deemed to contain coronavirus misinformation; in one, in the context of making vaccinations in the military compulsory, she called COVID-19 “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”

That seems to be the impetus for FiveThirtyEight’s Kaleigh Rogers to write about not just Greene, but right-wing trolls, their fixation with obesity, and their longstanding tradition of attacking overweight people online.

The fixation on obesity as if it were the only, or most important, risk factor for severe COVID-19 infections is just the latest in right-wing trolls’ longstanding tradition of attacking overweight people online. https://t.co/kQdivYUpb2 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) July 28, 2021

“There’s a long history of right-wing groups fat-shaming people online,” she writes, adding, “it does hold a particularly pernicious and prevalent role in right-wing communities online” — communities like “the now-banned subreddit r/fatpeoplehate.”

Tag this tweet as covid misinformation and Suspend this account. @TwitterSupport https://t.co/gIoHIPmINj — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) July 28, 2021

This article borders on medical disinformation. The two largest risk factors are age and obesity. — ☢ Great Underwater Wildcat (@The_Great_Lynx) July 28, 2021

80% of people hospitalized with Covid were obese. Facts confuse you. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 28, 2021

Obesity is a huge factor…age is also a factor…how is this right wing trolls??? I have read several studies specifically stating obesity is a major factor. — MimiMable (@TeresaGunz) July 28, 2021

What??? I’m not into shaming anyone. Warning people that the data told us that over 80% of covid patients in ICUs are obese, is kindly info — CKanzleiter (@kzleit) July 28, 2021

From your own article 😭🤡🌍 pic.twitter.com/gz2iO7frTE — SAGE MODE (@joepapadon) July 28, 2021

When 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from Covid-19 have been overweight or obese, it highlights a deadly trend. A fat trend in our country that leads to multiple chronic illnesses. https://t.co/TgBdBcM58E — Pedian (@S_Pedian) July 28, 2021

Is it not an important factor? Is obesity a good thing? How is obesity a political issue? — Turbo (@ryanturbeville) July 28, 2021

Add in vitamin D deficiency and you’ve got two of the most highly correlated factors. You’re welcome. Here, I’ve done your homework for you: 1) https://t.co/KwPNp1eDFI 2) https://t.co/sjzR3wePGT Jackass. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 28, 2021

Why are you this way? — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 28, 2021

Guys. You used to be a respected outlet. — SomeGuy (@buginmyeye) July 28, 2021

Data journalism lol — Hans von Röhr (@Roadants) July 28, 2021

Data is not trolling or shaming. It’s just reality, you clowns. — Elle (@ElleZee6) July 28, 2021

Clown horror show. — Kulu Sadira (@kulu_sadira) July 28, 2021

Numbers don’t lie. Even when you really really really don’t like them. — Kimmer (@Kimmer19832388) July 28, 2021

It’s not just right wingers saying this, but sure, Jan. — righty64 (@righty64) July 28, 2021

I hope @dunkindonuts sees this, bro. — King of Chaz (@Chad_of_CHAZ) July 28, 2021

Didn’t realize making fun of fat people was a partisan behavior. I recall plenty of rude remarks about Trump and Chris Christie. — Jaspaul Bul (@JB75_CA) July 28, 2021

It’s acknowledged in the article, but it bears repeating: attacking somebody for their weight is not unique to right-wingers. — Thankful (@stevesherman_) July 28, 2021

This is no longer a data-driven organization. It’s a propaganda outlet now. — Neanderthal (@fenom23) July 28, 2021

Right-wing trolls also have a longstanding tradition of ridiculing FiveThirtyEight for calling Hillary Clinton a lock.

