Jared Kushner, a former top White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, purportedly plans to start a Miami-based investment firm in the coming months.

The new firm will be named Affinity Partners and will be headquartered in Miami, with other offices possibly around the world, reports Reuters, based on sources.

Africa, India and Israel are all being considered as locations for additional branches.

Kushner, who has a background in real estate and investment, served as one of Trump’s senior advisers during his presidency. He helped negotiate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and peace accords between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The investment firm is still in the planning phases and no investors have been announced, Reuters also reports.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka reportedly remains close to the former president. He and his family are now spending their summer next door to Trump, at the president’s golf club in New Jersey.

Kushner recently spent six months in Miami writing a book on his experience in the Trump White House.

