https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/freudian-slip-president-biden-mistakenly-says-he-was-vice-president-for-donald-trump/

As we mentioned earlier, a maskless President Biden was in Pennsylvania Wednesday to talk about infrastructure and manufacturing. We’re thinking maybe Biden had Donald Trump on his mind due to all of the people waving “Trump 2024” flags at his motorcade:

Biden’s motorcade is met with jeers and middle fingers at his visit to Allentown, PA pic.twitter.com/fTCGCzoShY — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) July 28, 2021

In any case, Biden slipped up and recalled when he was vice president for Trump:

Biden says he was VP for “President Trump,” tries correcting himself, starts to blame Trump for “causing” the housing bubble, then corrects himself again pic.twitter.com/fdzKRF7bOj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2021

Interesting choice of words calling it a Freudian slip… — Ashley (@ashley01373) July 28, 2021

Freud·i·an slip

/ˌfroidēən ˈslip/

￼

an unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings. — GusBus (@PatrickMullin20) July 28, 2021

Living rent free in that noggin. — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) July 28, 2021

TDS — Robbie (@Robbie88092104) July 28, 2021

That ain’t no stutter 🤦‍♀️ — Dani (@danielleguthr19) July 28, 2021

Wish he could complete a sentence. It would’ve been nice to hear what he was going to blame Trump for — Just a Scrappy Kid from Scranton (@33gossamer) July 28, 2021

Sharp as a tack! — Michael Dent (@MichaelDent6) July 28, 2021

I told him he should have tied an onion to his belt for good luck! — #JohnMcAfeeDidntKillHimself (@Crapplefratz) July 28, 2021

He’s got his jacket off. What a champion of the working man — El Jefe (@jeffhext) July 28, 2021

When will the media start asking if he will run in 2024? I bet he would answer yes (which he’d end up having to clarify.) — Taylor Lazarus (@taylaz) July 28, 2021

Related:

‘Uncomfortable to watch’: Here’s a taste of President Biden’s town hall with Don Lemon https://t.co/HVXSeh6OIP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

