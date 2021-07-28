https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565353-gop-democrats-battle-over-masks-in-house-senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19.

More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Several Republican firebrands, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (Ga.), Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyJuan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump’s fantasies over truth and facts The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor House Republican says colleagues’ ‘job’ is to slow Democratic priorities MORE (Texas), Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertGOP up in arms over Cheney, Kinzinger McConnell pushes vaccines, but GOP muddles his message GOP’s Banks burnishes brand with Pelosi veto MORE (Colo.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzFive takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony Protesters shut down Greene-Gaetz Jan. 6 event Cheney calls Gaetz, Greene DOJ protest a ‘disgrace’ MORE (Fla.) and Andrew Clyde (Ga.), defiantly sat together near the center of the House floor sans masks, as nearly all the other lawmakers and staff around them complied with the rules.

A House floor staffer offered Boebert a mask, but she turned it down.

Republicans further forced roll call votes on motions to adjourn to slow down House floor proceedings in protest of the new mask rules.

“Consider resentment being magnified right here on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Roy declared.

Democrats, meanwhile, were infuriated by Republicans’ refusal to comply with health measures. After happily forgoing their masks in recent weeks, they were visibly angered by having to put them back on.

When asked about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance McCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel GOP up in arms over Cheney, Kinzinger MORE’s (R-Calif.) criticism of the renewed mask mandate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance McCarthy pulls GOP picks off House economic panel GOP up in arms over Cheney, Kinzinger MORE (D-Calif.) made no attempt to conceal her disdain.

“He’s such a moron,” Pelosi said.

McCarthy retorted that he’s questioning why the mask requirement is only being imposed on one side of the Capitol.

“Well, if she’s so brilliant, can she tell me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate?” McCarthy asked reporters.

McCarthy and a group of other House Republicans even met with the Capitol physician Wednesday to ask about the mask decision, but the meeting concluded without a resolution.

Despite being housed in the same building, the House and Senate have developed vastly different responses to the pandemic over the past year.

All but four senators confirmed in a recent CNN survey that they are vaccinated. And senators mostly complied voluntarily with masks last year when they were recommended.

But in the House, Pelosi instituted a mask requirement last July after dozens of Republicans refused to wear masks — including one who tested positive for COVID-19. And when some Republicans still refused to wear masks in January, House Democrats imposed fines — $500 for the first offense and $2,500 thereafter — to enforce compliance.

While all House and Senate Democrats have said they are vaccinated, nearly half of the House GOP is a mystery. Some Republicans have refused to share their vaccination status, while others openly acknowledge that they have no plans to get vaccinated.

Rep. Jared Huffman Jared William HuffmanHaaland: No plan ‘right now’ for permanent drill leasing ban Safe and ethical seafood on the menu this Congress Modernizing transportation can help tackle the climate crisis MORE (D-Calif.) didn’t hide his anger when he saw Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who he’d seen on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” two days ago explaining why he wouldn’t get vaccinated, board an elevator with other lawmakers making their way to House votes.

“It’s ridiculous that you’re unvaccinated, unmasked and you’re getting into an elevator with other people,” Huffman told Donalds, before opting for another elevator.

Donalds told The Hill afterward that he doesn’t intend to get the vaccine because he previously had COVID-19, but is not discouraging other people from getting vaccinated.

When told the CDC still recommends previously infected people get vaccinated, Donalds replied: “The CDC can recommend all they want. But that’s still my choice as a human being about what I’m going to put into my body. You’re talking to someone who doesn’t get flu shots. Why? Because I don’t want to put flu vaccines into my body.”

“In America, people need to mind their business,” Donalds added.

Senate Republicans have been actively trying to step up their efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy back home in their largely conservative states. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse to resume mask mandate after new CDC guidance Five takeaways from a bracing day of Jan. 6 testimony McCarthy, McConnell say they didn’t watch Jan. 6 hearing MORE (R-Ky.), who was maskless on Wednesday, is going to run radio ads encouraging Kentuckians to get vaccinated.

The backtrack comes as the delta variant is leading to an increase in cases across the country. Washington, D.C., according to the CDC, has a “substantial” amount of community spread. And a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing was postponed after a vaccinated staffer in Sen. Gary Peters Gary PetersSenate confirms Biden’s Air Force secretary Here’s evidence the Senate confirmation process is broken Hillicon Valley: Democrats introduce bill to hold platforms accountable for misinformation during health crises | Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks MORE’s (D-Mich.) Senate office tested positive.

Republicans blasted the CDC’s guidance, warning it could discourage unvaccinated people from getting the vaccine.

“The Biden administration apparently doesn’t trust the science, and they clearly don’t trust the American people to take personal responsibility for their own choices,” said Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisEight Republicans join Democrats to confirm head of DOJ environmental division DACA court ruling puts weight of immigration reform on Democrats Senators hail ‘historic changes’ as competing proposals to tackle military sexual assault advance MORE (R-N.C.).

Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump’s Texas endorsement boosts a scandal-plagued incumbent while imperiling a political dynasty Trio of Senate Republicans urges Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade Overnight Defense: US launches another airstrike in Somalia | Amendment to expand Pentagon recusal period added to NDAA | No. 2 State Dept. official to lead nuclear talks with Russia MORE (R-Texas) and Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineDemocrats brace for slog on Biden’s spending plan Senate GOP likely to nix plan Schumer feels pressure from all sides on spending strategy MORE (D-Va.) sparred briefly during a committee hearing Wednesday over the CDC’s guidance, after Cruz blamed politics for the new mask rules.

“I believe the CDC’s decision yesterday was politics. It wasn’t science,” Cruz said, at the hearing.

Kaine fired back, “that’s frankly ridiculous.”

“It’s ridiculous because in your comment you never said anything about the delta variant. You never said anything about the rising caseload in Texas and Virginia and everywhere,” Kaine said.

Unlike in the House, the mask guidance on the Senate side of the Capitol is voluntary, leading to an ad-hoc decision that largely split along party lines on Wednesday.

Republicans went maskless on Wednesday, arguing that most individuals around the chamber had been vaccinated.

“Who here is not vaccinated?” a maskless Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyBipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor The Hill’s Morning Report – High-profile COVID-19 infections spark new worries GOP centrists call on Schumer to delay infrastructure vote MORE (R-La.) asked a largely masked group of reporters, who were staking out an infrastructure meeting.

They also questioned if it sent the wrong message to wear a mask despite the complex’s high vaccination rate.

A GOP aide, asked about Republicans going maskless, added: “I can’t think of a more vaccinated place than the Capitol.”

Senate Democrats largely wore masks as they traveled back and forth from the Capitol to vote, with few exceptions: Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterNative Americans are targets of voter suppression too The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Crunch time for bipartisan plan; first Jan. 6 hearing today Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal MORE (Mont.) was spotted without a mask and Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinOvernight Energy: Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas review | Biden admin reportedly aims for 40 percent of drivers using EVs by 2030 | Lack of DOD action may have caused ‘preventable’ PFAS risks Manchin grills Haaland over Biden oil and gas moratorium Feehery: It’s time for Senate Republicans to play hardball on infrastructure MORE (W.Va.) shifted between wearing and not wearing masks.

But some senators also removed their masks while speaking with their colleagues on the floor. In the House, members can remove their masks while speaking during floor debate but must wear them at all other times.

Kaine, was spotted walking onto the floor only to remove it, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOn The Money: Schumer, Warren call on Biden to extend student loan pause | IMF estimates 6 percent global growth this year Biden, Sinema meet as infrastructure talks hit rough patch Feehery: It’s time for Senate Republicans to play hardball on infrastructure MORE (D-Ariz.) was spotted maskless as she huddled with GOP senators.

Democrats acknowledged that they, like many Americans, were trying to figure out the new guidance from the CDC and the Capitol physician.

“Oh, it’s driving me crazy. I am trying my best to follow the rules,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin Dick DurbinBiden officials pledge to confront cybersecurity challenges head-on Senators scramble to save infrastructure deal Senate Democrats press administration on human rights abuses in Philippines MORE (D-Ill.), who took off his mask to speak with reporters. “I just asked my staff and he said, ‘you only need to wear a mask when you’re in the presence of others in the building.’ So I want to do what is right.”

