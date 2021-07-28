https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/gop-rep-has-a-question-for-the-cdc-that-the-biden-admin-does-not-want-answered/

CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky has brought the pandemic full circle by basically suggesting we need to implement another “two weeks to slow the spread.” Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci laughably insisted this week that the CDC hasn’t flip-flopped at all on masks.

However, the CDC has been silent when it comes to another issue, and Republican Rep. Mike Loychik of Ohio would like their opinion:

Why doesn’t the CDC recommend shutting down the southern border? — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) July 28, 2021

Great question!

If we had an honest media they’d be asking this question https://t.co/ZYEDx4DPRP — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) July 28, 2021

While the CDC is telling Americans to mask back up, there seems to be little concern from the Biden administration or the media when it comes to this:

About 50,000 migrants who crossed the southern border illegally have now been released in the United States without a court date. Although they are told to report to an ICE office instead, just 13% have showed up so far, Axios has learned. https://t.co/LzvdjQA6QZ — Axios (@axios) July 27, 2021

