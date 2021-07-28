https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-rep-introduces-painter-act-for-transparency-on-hunter-bidens-art-finances

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) introduced legislation meant to promote financial transparency within President Biden and Vice President Harris’ immediate families — especially in reaction to Hunter Biden’s new art career.

The Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act — introduced on Wednesday morning — would “require the President and Vice President of the United States to report the same financial disclosure information of their non-dependent children as currently required for their spouse and dependent children under Section 102(e) of the Ethics in Government Act,” according to a press release from Waltz’s office.

Under the legislation, Biden and Harris would need to report the following information for their non-dependent children:

The source and type of earned income exceeding $1,000;

The source and amount of any honoraria received aggregating more than $200;

The source and type of income from dividends, rents, interest, and capital gains exceeding $200 and the value of the amount;

The source, description, and value of any gifts received due solely, or in part, to the non-dependent child’s relationship with the President or Vice President; and

The source, description, and value of any reimbursements received due solely, or in part, to the non-dependent child’s relationship with the President or Vice President.

“Under this administration, we have witnessed shameless attempts to profit off Joe Biden’s presidency that jeopardize the integrity of the White House,” commented Waltz in the release. “Despite the Biden Administration’s silence on this issue, American citizens have a right to know who is attempting to purchase access to the White House through an ‘artist,’ Hunter Biden, with no established credentials to warrant such enormous profits.”

As referenced by Waltz, the bill emerges after Hunter Biden — the son of President Joe Biden — announced a surprise foray into the art world. Through small, private showings in Los Angeles and New York, Hunter Biden is expected to sell artwork for up to $500,000 apiece.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters that the identities of the buyers would remain unknown to the public.

“Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career,” she said earlier in July. “But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand and the galleries will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

