It’s time once again for… “Everything is racist”

First up — remember the Chicago mayor who looks like she hasn’t slept since 1972? I can’t blame her – in that city, the constant gunfire will keep anyone up at night. Lori Lightfoot – racist – continues to defend her decision to only speak with non-White reporters – because that’s what racists do.

Lightfoot on New York Times podcast: “I would absolutely do it again. I’m unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation, a conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened a long time ago,”

She’s right – her racist behavior spurred a very important conversation… About how racist she is! I love that logic!

Now watch me start a dialogue on arson with these oil-soaked rags and a Bic lighter. Sure people died, but look how much we’ve learned about the importance of smoke alarms. But it makes perfect sense coming from a leftist cuz to them talk is more important than action.

And Lightfoot much prefers the race conversation over the crime one. She’s the Andrew Cuomo of Chicago – only her bodies aren’t piling up in nursing homes – they’re piling up in the streets. And they’re Brown and they’re Black. And they’re young. Imagine if she were white. People would start asking questions, like – is this deliberate?

But dare criticize her over her record, you’ll know what she’ll say.

WTTW anchor: Mayor, in recent months there have been questions raised about your temperament and reaction to criticism, the Tribune using the term irascible, how much do you think this has to do with the fact that you’re a woman and specifically a Black woman?

Lightfoot: About 99% of it // women and people of color are always held to a different standard. I understand that. I have known that my whole life.

Why it isn’t 100%? Her answers are as predictable as Kat’s hangovers.

But according to Lightfoot, pointing out her record is racist. Then again to her, pointing out she has food on her face is racist. It takes a special person presiding over mass murder, to think they’re the victim. She expects you to bleed to death on the pavement, grateful that your mayor’s not some old White guy.

But you know what else is racist? Comedy. According to racist author of White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo.

Robin DiAngelo: “Comedy is, I think, an excuse to get to be racist, right? I think TV shows like ‘Family Guy’ and ‘South Park’ and maybe a little bit ‘The Simpsons’ allowed white people to be racist self-consciously. Like, ‘I know I’m being racist and therefore it doesn’t count and it’s ok.”

Who better to tell us what’s funny than someone who has stage four cancer of the funny bone? This grifter wouldn’t know funny if you gave her the f-u-n-n-? On Wheel of Fortune. So funny White people are racist. Cool. And writing a book generalizing about White people isn’t.

And what’s more fragile than someone who can’t take a joke? Think about it — the loudest voices shouting about racial inequality are often weak-kneed, virtue-signaling Caucasians. Yet, what have they done to correct the injustice, the inequality? Besides putting a BLM sign in their front yard and a rainbow co-exist bumper sticker on their Tesla. Isn’t it time they resign their jobs, to make room, and correct this injustice?

Every lily-white leftist in a comfy editorial position at a magazine, TV show, or college — it’s time to move on and fix your privilege.

Anna Wintour say hello to Vanessa Bush. Jimmy Kimmel say hello to Chris Tucker. Paul Krugman say hello to Coleman Hughes. Chris Cuomo say hello to Candace Owens!

I wonder what the angry Black male has to say.

Tyrus, Angry Black Male: I knew I’d be hearing from you today—I’m ready today. Hi kids, let me break this down for you. I’ve got a yellow apple, and I’ve got a green apple. What, you don’t talk to yellow apples, because they’re yellow? *eats the green apple*. That’s what you get for being a racist.

He should have known better right? *Yellow apple says “I don’t talk to you unless you’re yellow”* you don’t? *crushes the yellow apple in his hand* You should have known better. Racist ass apple. Still good though.

If you’re White and find race behind everything, it’s time to put your money where your motor-mouth is. Get out. You’re big on a $15 dollar minimum wage. Give it a try. How great would it be to have Brian Stelter say to you “you wanna supersize that? (Just check your fries before you leave).

But if you don’t quit — then clearly, you’re the racist, thinking you deserve that job over a person of color. So until all White leftists resign their jobs, we must all hold them accountable.

Either step up or shut up! Let’s start by demanding that every White person at CNN resign immediately.

But then again, with their ratings who’s gonna notice?

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s opening monologue on the July 27, 2021 edition of “Gutfeld!”

