Sit down for this one, but we agree with CNN’s Oliver Darcy here where he is challenging why New York City is being treated the same by the CDC new confusing mask guidance as other places with much higher caseloads:

This is the hospitalization rate in Manhattan, an area CDC is urging universal masking in. CDC officials should really face questions from news orgs as to why they are treating areas like Manhattan the same way they’re treating hot spots in the south with hospitalization spikes. pic.twitter.com/u8gAXVU2X0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 27, 2021

He’s right:

And “hell has frozen over”:

Hell has frozen over; I agree with an Oliver Darcy tweet! https://t.co/jP3y3Cj1d9 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 28, 2021

But we will point out that he does work for CNN and they just may have a few people sitting around who could ask these questions:

Journalist from major journalism network wonders where the journalists are for some journalisming. https://t.co/2fQa9Va8t1 — The Incredible PaulK (@PaKruta) July 28, 2021

“Should really face questions” Gosh, if only there were a group of people who were paid to ask tough questions and report the answers to the public. Where would we find such a group? Maybe.

Someday.

Someone will figure out a way to get that type of information to the public. https://t.co/XJc13JP7Tj — Johnny Utah (@JohnnyU2019) July 28, 2021

It would be really really wonderful if the media actually stepped up this time and started asking tough questions. The media are people too. They have kids. They have lives. Do they really want to continue to live like this? https://t.co/arlkqE8pRV — Hugh Zahnar (@HughDalton20) July 27, 2021

But that might hurt CNN’s ratings:

Outlets like cnn would be betraying their most loyal viewers if they made this the focal point of their coverage. They spent a year terrifying thousands of people a day for ratings and to remove trump from WH. Look at the replies to popular democratic accounts—they want masking https://t.co/w5otE521OB — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 28, 2021

Anyway, NYC is not the only place where this is happening. Arlington, VA is calling 8 cases per 100,000 residents a “substantial” outbreak:

Under 8 cases per 100,000 residents is now “substantial” https://t.co/bmfa1X248l — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 28, 2021

Same with D.C.:

The CDC case metrics are completely arbitrary and inappropriately low because they were set before widespread testing. But even so, the CDC website has DC in its Yellow Zone. So this idiotic stunt didn’t even follow their own bad metrics.https://t.co/D7l27TMK2v https://t.co/Q5DzR48uOk pic.twitter.com/ZsvwYqX9en — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 27, 2021

Now, let’s have some journos start asking questions, please.

***

