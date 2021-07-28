https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/hell-has-frozen-over-oliver-darcy-gets-reminded-who-he-works-for-after-making-a-good-point-about-the-cdc-and-masking-in-hot-spots/

Sit down for this one, but we agree with CNN’s Oliver Darcy here where he is challenging why New York City is being treated the same by the CDC new confusing mask guidance as other places with much higher caseloads:

He’s right:

And “hell has frozen over”:

But we will point out that he does work for CNN and they just may have a few people sitting around who could ask these questions:

But that might hurt CNN’s ratings:

Anyway, NYC is not the only place where this is happening. Arlington, VA is calling 8 cases per 100,000 residents a “substantial” outbreak:

Same with D.C.:

Now, let’s have some journos start asking questions, please.

