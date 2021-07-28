https://climatechangedispatch.com/how-chinas-communist-party-is-stoking-climate-alarmism-at-elite-colleges/

Imagine if your primary opponent in the world, a country that regularly steals high-tech military, industrial and medical secrets from you, was able to influence research in your universities solely for their benefit.

Unless you had a national death wish, you would be crazy to allow this to happen. Yet this is precisely what is occurring across America right now.

China is actively undermining America’s economic and national security by funneling billions of dollars into elite universities such as Harvard, Yale, and Cornell to stoke the fraud of human-caused climate change, one of the Chinese Communist Party’s chief weapons against the United States of America.

This is not mere speculation. The U.S. Department of Education has discovered evidence that it’s happening.

The Department of Education recently began enforcing a law that had been ignored for decades, requiring universities to disclose foreign contributions that exceed $250 thousand dollars.

The Clean Energy Alliance reported in a five-minute video (see below) that investigators discovered that ten universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown, have accepted large quantities of cash without disclosing the funding to the feds.

When the Education Department told the universities they had better come clean, disclosures of a whopping $6.5 billion came flooding in.

China, Universities & Climate Change







This came on the heels of the chairman of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department being indicted for lying to the Defense Department about his involvement with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Most of the $6.5 billion in undeclared university funding came from China, but also some from Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other nations that the Department says are… “seeking to project ‘soft power,’ steal sensitive and proprietary research and development data and other intellectual property, and spread propaganda benefitting foreign governments.”

Most of the university research aims to convince people that climate change is human-caused and that there will be catastrophic outcomes. The direr the threat, the more attention and funding researchers receive.

China and other non-free nations love the hype as Western nations are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to lower their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, while the CCP nods in agreement and keeps building cheap coal-fired power plants that dramatically increase emissions.

And this is all authorized under the United Nations’ corrupt Paris Agreement that, while holding America and other developed nations to CO2 emission reductions, allows developing countries to emit as much as they want for as long as they want.

One example of how the CCP used universities to promote climate alarmism was research that claimed climate change was going to increase the cost of beer, a serious concern for many average Americans.

The study was funded by eight Chinese organizations and conducted by Chinese researchers operating out of U.S. universities.

It makes perfect sense that the Chinese Communists are manipulating fears of a climate catastrophe to its advantage.

The CCP wants the U.S. and other nations to pass laws making energy and manufacturing more expensive while they expand their economy, take our industries and our jobs and do so with little regard for the environment or human rights.

No one should be surprised by this. It is a strategic, geopolitical tool used by China and other nations that want to weaken America and the freedoms we enjoy.

China is a threat to the United States in many ways. The current administration has ties to China and is willing to see Chinese power increase in order to bring the U.S. to its knees and become a socialist/communist nation that these folks can more easily control.

The national poll that will be taken in November 2022 will tell if they will be successful.

We call it the mid-term elections when every House member is up for election again. In our minds, the administration will lose the majority of those elections, perhaps in a landslide.

They had better. Otherwise, it won’t be long before China will employ millions of Americans and dominate some small communities as a result of their acquisition of US businesses, such as they did recently with Smithfield Foods that has facilities in 26 States.

Smithfield owns 460 farms, now all controlled by China, and has contracts with 2,100 others. A Chinese company also owns AMC movies and entertainment, for which they paid 2.6 billion.

In addition, Chinese companies are building manufacturing plants in America, such as Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube company spending $100 million in Alabama. Others are becoming major suppliers to the auto industry in Detroit.

The Chinese have also bought coal mines in Tennessee, for example, $616 million to purchase Triple H Coal Company in Jacksboro.

When we total up all imports and exports in the world, China becomes clearly the number one trading nation.

Their automobile production now exceeds ours, as does their steel production, and as most know, wind turbines and solar cell production. The latter is of no value to real energy production, of course, but pushing them on the US increases our cost of electricity and so, again, benefits China.

China’s impact on the rest of the world has been much greater. They have loaned vast quantities of money to developing countries around the world to build projects advancing their standard of living.

But when the debt and interest come due and can’t be paid, China is taking control of great portions of these countries and their resources. …snip…

It is likely that China will continue to gain an advantage over the U.S. for the remainder of the Biden administration, but when the Democrats lose control of the House of Representatives in November 2022, the damage Biden can do will thankfully be significantly reduced.

However, in the meantime, we need to boycott Chinese products as much as possible and push our politicians to stand up to the 21st century’s ‘evil empire’ with all their might.

Read rest at America Out Loud

