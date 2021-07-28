https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/how-has-the-seattle-mayors-call-in-a-social-worker-approach-to-policing-worked-out-just-guess/

Remember about a year ago when “defund the police” was all the rage? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin was all aboard the move to shift police funding to social workers and other programs:

Roughly a year later, how did that all work out?

Gee, who could have seen that coming? Progressive politicians, apparently.

And yet for some reason people in big cities will continue to vote for Democrats.

