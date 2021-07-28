https://www.oann.com/infrastructure-deal-overcomes-hurdle-to-advance-in-u-s-senate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=infrastructure-deal-overcomes-hurdle-to-advance-in-u-s-senate
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
July 29, 2021
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan infrastructure package of roughly $1 trillion received the 60 votes necessary to advance in the 100-seat U.S. Senate on Wednesday, passing a key milestone that moves the emerging legislation toward formal debate and possible passage.
Voting continued in the Democratic-held chamber.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)