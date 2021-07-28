https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/inventor-mrna-vaccine-covid-vaccines-make-virus-dangerous/

Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S.,, a distinguished physician who discovered RNA transfection and invented mRNA vaccines, was on Steve Bannon’s War Room Weednesday with some alarming news–new data indicates that people who have taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at greater risk of getting Covid than someone who is not vaccinated.

Before you watch the video, you need to understand the term–Antibody-Dependent Enhancement aka ADE:

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), sometimes less precisely called immune enhancement or disease enhancement, is a phenomenon in which binding of a virus to suboptimal antibodies enhances its entry into host cells, followed by its replication.[1][2] ADE may cause enhanced respiratory disease and acute lung injury after respiratory virus infection (ERD) with symptoms of monocytic infiltration and an excess of eosinophils in respiratory tract.[3] ADE along with type 2 T helper cell-dependent mechanisms may contribute to a development of the vaccine associated disease enhancement (VADE), which is not limited to respiratory disease.

According NBC reporting (I can’t believe I’m citing that outfit as a reliable source):

New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread, my NBC News colleagues are reporting. New indoor masking guidance expected today.

Dr. Malone has warned of this risk for several months. What are we to do? Malone says that instead of relying on the flawed vaccines, Doctors should use drugs for treating Covid that have proved effective, such as Ivermectin (more about that following the video), is neutralizing Covid:

What should scare the hell out of you is the extraordinary efforts being taken to silence and discredit Dr. Malone. I encourage you to read Michael Haynes piece from July 5, which details Malone’s Kafkaesque ordeal. Here are some relevant paragraphs from his article:

Information about the inventor of the mRNA technology used in certain COVID-19 vaccines was removed from the online encyclopedia site Wikipedia after he publicly warned against giving the experimental gene therapy vaccines to young people and that there was insufficient information about the injections to give informed consent. . . . On June 10, 2021, Dr. Malone joined biologist Bret Weinstein, Ph.D, on the Dark Horse Podcast, where Malone raised numerous safety concerns about the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, both of which use mRNA technology. He warned about future autoimmune issues caused by the spike proteins within the mRNA injections. Malone also stated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was aware that the spike proteins were “biologically active and could travel from the injection site and cause adverse events, and that the spike protein, if biologically active, is very dangerous.” YouTube swiftly moved to censor clips from the three-hour podcast interview.

This is the kind of authoritarian censorship carried out by Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and Pol Pot. When the media and the Government conspire to quash dissenting opinions and legitimate, provable facts, we have crossed the threshold of fascism.

The same effort to discredit Dr. Malone also has been unleashed against non-vaccine treatment methods. Remember what happened to anyone who dared suggest using Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin?

And do you remember the news stories in May about how Covid was devastating India? I bet you have heard little about the efficacy of Ivermectin in stopping Covid in Dehli.

Dr. Pierre Kory told the world on December 8, 2020, that Ivermectin “obliterates” this virus. Obliterate means to decimate, demolish, or annihilate. It means to eliminate or destroy all trace, indication, or significance. This graph shows that Ivermectin, used in Delhi beginning April 20, obliterated their COVID crisis. No one should be able to talk you out of this – not a salesman, a drug company, a television celebrity doc, and certainly not the top doctor for the WHO or the NIH who is paid to do that.

It is your duty as an American to challenge and question everything the Government represents as true. We now have concrete evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken diametrically opposed positions without blinking an eye. Some call that “lying.” The same with the CDC (as I pointed out in my last article). Perhaps the CDC should be renamed the Center for Disinformation & Confusion in light of the contradictory guidance issued regarding masks and vaccines.

Unfortunately, the chaos of Biden’s Covid policy reflects the dysfunction and incompetence evident in the rest of his Administration. Keep praying and continue to resist.

