Jul 27, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) walks off the floor after winning the silver medal in the women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Jul 27, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Simone Biles (USA) walks off the floor after winning the silver medal in the women’s team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – The spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday that “more could be done” on athlete mental health, speaking the day after star U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team event citing a need to focus on her wellbeing.

The IOC’s Mark Adams said mental health remained a big issue and said it was a matter that the organisation had been working on for some time, declining to speculate on Biles’ next steps in the coming days.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

