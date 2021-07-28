https://www.newswars.com/aoc-compares-january-sixth-insurrection-with-rape-in-leaked-cnn-documentary/

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) compared her alleged personal “sexual assault” experience with the events at the Capitol building on January 6 in a fawning CNN documentary leaked by Project Veritas.

CNN anchor Dana Bash teed up AOC with typical sycophantic softball questions:

“You’re now in your second term in the House, you have 12 million Twitter followers, nine million Instagram followers, and they all know you by three letters: AOC. So, what’s it like to be AOC?” Bashed asked.

“What’s it like to be one of the most famous politicians in America, to be both adored and reviled with seemingly equal passion, and to be known by just three letters?”

And AOC delivered with her usual incisive and informative remarks.

“Um, you know, it’s, uh, it’s an interesting question because I just feel like I really try to be is — to be like my neighbors and to be, um, like the folks at the bodega that I get coffee from,” she replied.

Pretty soon AOC compared her alleged “sexual assault” from her past to the Capitol protest.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault. I haven’t told many people that in my life,” she began. “For a lot of [sexual assault] survivors across the country, the decision to come forward oftentimes does not feel like a conscious one.”

“That impact was doubled that day because of the misogyny and the racism that was so deeply rooted and animated — that attack on the Capitol, you know, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways. There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence.”

“I think especially when it comes to women in politics, you’re always being picked apart for even the very small aesthetic decisions that you make,” she added.

Bash then asked if AOC felt she was going to be “raped” during the January 6 protest.

“Sounds like what you’re telling me right now is you didn’t only think you were going to die, but you were going to be raped,” Bash stated.

AOC nodded: “Yeah.”

Powerful stuff — back to reality now.

As Infowars reported, not only was AOC never in any real danger during the events of January 6 — she wasn’t even in the Capitol building at the time.

But rather than call out her blatant lies, the mainstream media is happy to parrot her ridiculous victimization talking points, like when she claimed she was in therapy because she effectively “served in war” during the Capitol protest.

“Sixty seconds could have meant potentially the difference between what we have right now and a martial state,” the far-left lawmaker said in May. “This was an all-out attempted coup.”

“If 60 seconds went differently, if a different door was opened, if a chair wasn’t barricaded in a certain way, we could have a completely different reality right now,” she added. “We don’t want to acknowledge that that’s how close we got, but that is how close we got.”

Meanwhile, no insurrection charges have been filed against anybody at the Capitol protest, no firearms were found, the FBI was revealed to have played a key role in orchestrating the breach of the Capitol, and in fact, the only person who was murdered that day was an unarmed Trump-supporting veteran named Ashli Babbitt.

Owen reacts to AOC coming out as a mental patient over the January 6th Capitol protest.





