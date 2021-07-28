https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/joe-biden-insults-unvaccinated-blacks-latinos-and-union-workers-youre-not-nearly-as-smart-as-i-thought-you-were/

President Joe Biden took a shot at unvaccinated Americans on Tuesday, saying “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were”:

Neither is he–Frustrated Biden Moves on to Insulting Non-Vaxxers: “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.” https://t.co/VGtTnCp059 — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) July 28, 2021

So, he means Blacks and Latinos? Because if you go by the numbers, that’s who he is talking about:

I wonder how rhetoric on this site would change if people knew the unvaccinated are disproportionately Black and Latino — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) July 27, 2021

CNN’s Brian Stelter added that these white journos say they feel “betrayed” by their “unvaccinated neighbors”:

Candid convo on @NY1 this morning, about vaccinated Americans feeling “betrayed” by unvaccinated neighbors pic.twitter.com/4nwEKhKIeW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 28, 2021

Well, in New York City that means union workers. Do they feel “betrayed” by Black and Latino union workers, Brian?

Today, we’re at NY-Presby’s main campus rallying for them to hear our members voices! Educate, not mandate vaccines! pic.twitter.com/OTUznIYG6R — 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) July 22, 2021

Other unions are pushing back against vaccine mandates, too:

Airline unions are blocking efforts to require that all airline employees be vaccinated. I just assumed all flight attendants were already vaccinated. This is unacceptable. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 28, 2021

Weird. We were told this was a problem caused by Fox News:

The health care unions in California can’t get on the same page either. SEIU in San Francisco opposes Newsom’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Says it would force their contracts to be re-negotiated (aka they will go on strike if they have to get the shot). https://t.co/CN2ZJz64NH — Michael GetYourShot Ditto (@janus303) July 28, 2021

And as for vaccine hesitancy in general, maybe it wouldn’t be so bad in the U.S. if the big pharma companies making the vaccines didn’t have the history they have. For example:

A Black women’s group is suing Johnson & Johnson over its talc baby powder, accusing the company of decades of “knowingly deceptive marketing to Black women,” despite internal concerns that the product might be harmful. https://t.co/Myy22RfXuQ — NYT National News (@NYTNational) July 28, 2021

And:

Pfizer recalls Chantix batches over carcinogen concerns https://t.co/jD6oKChV9Y — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 20, 2021

Anyway, New York City is now literally paying people to get vaccinated:

New York City says, starting Friday, anyone who gets the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be paid $100 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 28, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

