We’re just going to file this in “things that never happened.”

Joe Biden traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to deliver remarks on US manufacturing.

Biden lied to the truck manufacturer and falsely claimed he used to drive an 18 wheeler.

“And, anyway, I used to drive an 18 wheeler, man! I had to!” Biden said.

The closest Joe Biden ever got to driving an 18 wheeler was riding in a truck in 1973.

“The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973” GOP Deputy Comms Director Zach Parkinson said in response to Biden’s lie.

There is zero evidence that Biden “used to drive an 18 wheeler” The extent of Biden’s trucking experience is that he **rode in** a truck once, for one night in 1973 (he made sure to return home by plane though) https://t.co/p9sPMU20W3 pic.twitter.com/A7tmkoOSHB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 28, 2021

