Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “such a moron” for criticizing the new House mask mandate.

She said that, of course, while not wearing a mask and being accompanied by unmasked security and getting into an SUV being piloted by an unmasked driver.

Anyway, Rep. McCarthy understandably had some thoughts about Pelosi’s insult:

McCarthy didn’t have to resort to calling Nancy Pelosi a moron to point out that she is not, in fact, following any actual science.

These are good questions, too:

The answer to all of those questions is no. Nancy Pelosi cannot explain any of those things.

Because she doesn’t truly believe in the science.

