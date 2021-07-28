https://noqreport.com/2021/07/28/kick-them-out-republicans-call-for-democrat-tools-kinzinger-and-cheney-to-just-leave/

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff , July 29, 2021

You know things are getting crazy when even the term RINO is being stood on its head in Washington. Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming. / Video Image Two GOP members of Congress are very prominently working with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead a partisan assault on their own party so transparent that the designated “R” by their names ceases to have even the paper-thin resonance accorded to pretend Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney. Some GOP colleagues are finally saying enough is enough.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming have joined Pelosi’s Jan. 6 commission, which seeks to portray all Donald Trump supporters – i.e., the overwhelming majority of grassroots Republicans – as domestic terrorists.

It begs the question: Can you even be called a RINO if you are openly seeking to criminalize the people you claim to represent?

“The reality is, they’re now basically working with and for the Democrats, and so it’d be awkward for them to be sitting in our committee while we talk about policy, put, you know, strategy and how to stop bad policy from the Democrats and advance […]