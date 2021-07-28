https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrsten-sinema-opposes-democrat-3-5-trillion-budget-plan/
“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a written statement to The Arizona Republic.