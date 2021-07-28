https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/locals-pour-cold-water-on-moms-planned-off-grid-yoga-type-thing-through-central-america-with-her-10-year-old-daughter/

Here’s a great find by Bethany Mandel from a Facebook group of homeschooling mothers. One mom is just waiting for the Canadian/U.S. border to open up so she and her 10-year-old daughter can drive from Canada to Costa Rica in an “off-grid yoga type thing.” Her daughter is very hands-on and loves people, which seems all the more reason to stay in Canada. Sleeping in your car in Nicaragua? Sounds great!

There are reasons migrants are piling into the U.S. from Central America — ask the vice president — and not the other way around.

I’m in a Facebook group of very liberal and atheist homeschooling mothers (it’s helpful for not-Christian content). A woman just posted this road trip plan. pic.twitter.com/BUnXIi626P — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 28, 2021

The first few comments were like “oh how fun! what an adventure!” And then the Mexicans and Central Americans showed up and were like pic.twitter.com/WdzvLPgpke — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 28, 2021

I have never in my life taken a screenshot that captures the naive liberal vs. the rational person with lived experience more succinctly pic.twitter.com/PoHfyWoF4g — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 28, 2021

😳 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 28, 2021

Just reading her plan gives me major anxiety — The Gooch (@Goochtales) July 28, 2021

Oh bless her heart no. pic.twitter.com/tiLXiubt5j — Meghan Callow (@BitterMeg) July 28, 2021

I know multiple people from Mexico that would never do this — Minn (@cricketwings803) July 28, 2021

Yeah…that’s real dangerous for a family to be road tripping down there especially for a white family. Our family in Mexico even cautioned us about coming back any time soon. — Aaron L (@Gold_Bugg) July 28, 2021

Does she have friends from, or who live in, any of these places? I feel they would’ve have talked her out parts of this. — Renee (@ReneeLa1007) July 28, 2021

That route takes her five miles from my house and I do not want her that close to me. — Barry Broussard (@GeauxtohellLSU) July 29, 2021

We’re going to need updates on this one. — Elizabeth Sheehy (@elizamsheehy) July 29, 2021

I’ve been to every country in the world but Syria. I wouldn’t do this. Took a bus from Honduras to Guatemala once. The local travel agent advised me to pay more for the bus co. with “security.” I asked “what security?” She said “An armed security guy on bus to deter hijackers.” — Summerlin Monroe (@lostinacanyon) July 28, 2021

I went to Syria, and even I wouldn’t do this. — Legally Bland (@legallybland) July 29, 2021

They might want to go ahead and take some recent pictures before they go. It will help the search a great deal. — Ed Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) July 28, 2021

She’s not worried about driving her child through crime infested countries but red tide in Florida gives her pause? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) July 28, 2021

They gonna die. — Christi 🇺🇲❤🇺🇲 (@THEREALranchy08) July 28, 2021

I’ve been to these countries. We had security on our road trips. Usually 1-2 guys with either guns or machetes. — interestedintruth (@interestedintr2) July 29, 2021

But the red tide though. 🤪 — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 28, 2021

A friend of mine once moved from Texas to Belize by truck. He’s a giant. Traveled alone. He was arrested 4 times in Mexico for “driving while American”, which is why he brought thousands in bribe money. Which worked BTW, and allowed him to arrive only a day or so behind schedule. — Santa’s Tavern (@SantasTavern) July 28, 2021

She will need to wait 4 to 12 hours at the US Mexico border to get the Mexico car permit that is required. Also be prepared for lots of Military checkpoints in Mexico and be prepared to pay bribes. Also on the highways in Mexico there are long lines for Gas and the price is high — R3d Gh0st 2.0 🏴 (@404___err0r) July 28, 2021

I love Mexico & have spent a lot of time there. Great people, food, culture. But there is a reason why certain places are known as “tourist areas”. Parts of the country are extremely dangerous, and would not be safe for a single yoga mom and daughter traveling alone. — Johnny O. (@MisterJohnnyO) July 29, 2021

I can tell you first hand that you need to take the time you think it’s going to take you to drive through Guatemala and multiply it by 10. — 5AndDime (@5AndDime1) July 28, 2021

I’ve been to Costa Rica several times. Nice country. But no way in hell

I’d do that trip. It’s recommended to travel with escort and guards and only in daylight thru those other nations — sally Mae (@sallyMae1960) July 29, 2021

Yeah… As soon as she drives into Matamoros from Brownsville, she’s going to have a bad day. I can tell you exactly what will happen if she does that. — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) July 28, 2021

I think one of the biggest problems in this country is Americans lacking international travel experience. I mean…you absolutely 💯 can NOT make this road trip with a 10 year old little girl. — Tamiann (@tamiannj) July 29, 2021

Can this possible be real? Because that is just plain nuts. If it is real, if only for the sake of her daughter, I hope someone talks some sense into this gal. — Mary Luigi (@MaryLuigi1919) July 28, 2021

What are the chances she changes her mind? Or will all the warnings be dismissed as xenophobia?

