Here’s a great find by Bethany Mandel from a Facebook group of homeschooling mothers. One mom is just waiting for the Canadian/U.S. border to open up so she and her 10-year-old daughter can drive from Canada to Costa Rica in an “off-grid yoga type thing.” Her daughter is very hands-on and loves people, which seems all the more reason to stay in Canada. Sleeping in your car in Nicaragua? Sounds great!

There are reasons migrants are piling into the U.S. from Central America — ask the vice president — and not the other way around.

What are the chances she changes her mind? Or will all the warnings be dismissed as xenophobia?

