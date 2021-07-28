https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/565301-lucy-liu-says-she-was-verbally-attacked-by-charlies-angels-co

Lucy Liu says Bill Murray verbally “attacked” her on the set of the 2000 movie “Charlie’s Angels,” adding that “some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable.”

In Tuesday’s episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast “Asian Enough,” Liu told the hosts that at one point during rehearsals Murray began to “hurl insults” at her after learning that one of his scenes had been altered in his absence.

“I couldn’t believe that could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time? I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, ‘Who is he talking to behind me?'” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Elementary” actor says she confronted Murray over the vitriol, and a one-on-one argument ensued.

“I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it,” Liu said.

Liu said her experiences growing up as a child of Asian immigrants and witnessing racist remarks toward her own mother compelled her to push back, noting that she was the last of the movie’s leads to be cast and had the “least amount of privilege” on set.

“No matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down,” she told the podcast hosts. “I would not stand down, and nor should I have.”

Liu’s remarks were first reported by USA Today, which said it has reached out to Murray’s representation for comments.

The allegations come amid a spike in anti-Asian American bias during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President BidenJoe BidenRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much GOP changed under Trump Iowa governor suggests immigrants partially to blame for rising COVID-19 cases Biden officials pledge to confront cybersecurity challenges head-on MORE in May signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which aims to help fight discrimination and violence against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.

In a Washington Post op-ed in April, Liu wrote that she didn’t want to be typecast into stereotypical Asian roles in films.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

