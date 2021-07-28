But after a year of uncertainty, some are looking to avoid the mad rush. And in doing so, they are turning to a corner of the wedding-industrial complex you may not have heard of. Brittany Matzke started looking for a new dress two months ago, even though she already has one. She explained that her old dress reminded her of the pandemic and having to postpone her March 2020 wedding—twice. Wary of delays for new orders, she visited resale portal PreOwnedWeddingDresses.com and found a gown another bride was selling. The measurements matched her precisely.