Attending Physician Brian Monahan at the Capitol on Tuesday said he is now advising Congressional members and staff is to wear a “well-fitted” super mask while inside if “other individuals are present.”

The physician said he recommends this due to the members “traveling weekly from various risk areas.” This means he is making it mandatory for members to wear a “well-fitted” super mask, noting that it should be a medical-grade filtration mask, like a surgical mask with an earloop or a KN95, according to him. Members should use them “when they are in an interior space and other individuals are present,” meaning their entire time in Congress.

Monahan wants them worn everywhere: the House Office Buildings, the Halls of the House, and House Committee Meetings. He noted that the masks are now required everywhere, and masks will be provided to those without.

The physician, in his announcement, threatens the members and staff saying individuals will not be allowed to the in the halls if they are not wearing a mask, and those that do not obey will receive fines.

NEW: Capitol’s attending physician reimposes an indoor mask mandate for House office buildings, committee rooms and the chamber. Here’s the alert sent out just now to staff 👇 pic.twitter.com/51CrRCvCsl — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

Evidently, while the physician is now requiring these changes, just last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed that wearing a bandanna or cloth mask was fine for Americans. On July 14, 2020, a press release from the CDC encouraged the use of “cloth face masks to slow the spread” of the Chinese coronavirus. Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield at the time said, “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.”

Earlier in the week, the Biden’s CDC announced they would be backtracking on their previous guidance, now recommending individuals, even those vaccinated, mask up in certain settings. However, the Biden White House had trouble using their normal talking points to express why the administration failed to contain the Chinese coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Fox News’s Peter Doocy pressed Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, about Biden’s previous stance on the CDC guidance. “Why did the President say, ‘If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,’” noting “if it was possible that that was going to turn out not to be true?”

Psaki admittingly said, “I think we’re all dealing with an evolving virus where there’s no playbook and no historic precedent.”

Watch:

She noted there is no “playbook” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. But, as Breitbart News reported in the last presidential election, “then-candidate Joe Biden constantly claimed that Trump had set aside a so-called ‘playbook’ that the outgoing Obama-Biden admiration prepared for pandemics.”

Republicans in the House and Senate are already fighting back. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) slammed Biden in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“Until the Biden Administration stops the thousands of people with COVID [Chinese coronavirus] from pouring into our country illegally, then shipping them all over the country, we are going to continue to have waves of outbreak of COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” Gohmert said in reaction to Biden offering an unconditional surrender to the Chinese coronavirus by retreating on mask guidance.

