So the utterly useless CDC wants us to go back to wearing masks. I don’t think it will happen, but in the meantime, the question to which there is no answer is, why? Yesterday Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki why, if vaccines work, the vaccinated should go back to wearing masks. Her answer? Because we said so:

DOOCY: “If vaccines work — then why do people who have the vaccine now need to wear masks?”@PressSec: “Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination — that is a way to make sure they are protected, their loved ones are protected…” pic.twitter.com/Io6uQoivWH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

The dilemma couldn’t be more obvious. If the vaccines don’t work reliably, the government should stop hectoring everyone to get vaccinated (and admit that the vaccine resisters were right all along). If the vaccines do work reliably, it is ridiculous to pressure the vaccinated to wear masks. The government’s effort to have it both ways will, I think, fail.

