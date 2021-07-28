https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/max-boots-tweet-on-how-saudi-arabia-is-more-progressive-than-america-backfired-so-bad-it-got-deleted/

The Washington Post’s Max Boot had a tweet earlier that caught quite a bit of attention. Here’s what it said:

this tweet has everything pic.twitter.com/2hPEvrw7Zu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 28, 2021

That tweet backfired on Boot rather quickly:

Admiring the practices of an authoritative govt from a place of freedom in America. Incredible. — David P (@notthefakedave) July 28, 2021

Authoritative government continuing their totalitarian ways is now “progressive” lol — Tyler Smith (@TheTSmoove) July 28, 2021

How is the govt requiring paperwork for basic human interaction “progressive”. — Connor Farrell (@therealcfarrell) July 28, 2021

At that point, Boot thought “delete, backpedal slightly and explain” was the best course of action:

1. I had posted an earlier tweet saying that Saudi Arabia was being more progressive than America, because Saudis will need to show proof of vaxx to enter schools, shops, malls, restaurants, concerts, public transport.https://t.co/5MlFtFeIoT — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 28, 2021

2. I deleted that tweet because it led to too much silly trolling along the lines of “Aha! So progressivism is authoritarian.” I had originally written that the Saudis are being more rational than the US, and I probably should have stuck with that. “Progressive” is too vague. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 28, 2021

3. Obviously this was in no way an endorsement of a brutal regime. I was merely pointing out that the Saudis are being smart about vaccination–and we aren’t. That’s in large part because many on the right (and on Twitter!) think they should have a right to spread disease. — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 28, 2021

Calling Saudi Arabia more progressive than the U.S. led to “too much silly trolling”? Then maybe an authoritarian regime shouldn’t have been referred to as a progressive government — or maybe it is:

Saw this coming 😂. “There’s actually no such thing as progressivism actually.” https://t.co/X7noUbA4dY — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) July 28, 2021

You meant what you said because what you said is correct. Progressivism is leading to authoritarianism. Regardless you still believe that america should disregard our rights and use an authoritarian method. Kick rocks. https://t.co/wzuzBUYrFF — noelle (@NoellePullin) July 28, 2021

Progressivism IS authoritarian though. Own it and justify it. https://t.co/wZzwTfNgiP — Matt Knee (@matt_knee) July 28, 2021

Oh, and don’t forget that Boot’s a “conservative” (pause for laughter).

