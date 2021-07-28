https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/max-boots-tweet-on-how-saudi-arabia-is-more-progressive-than-america-backfired-so-bad-it-got-deleted/

The Washington Post’s Max Boot had a tweet earlier that caught quite a bit of attention. Here’s what it said:

That tweet backfired on Boot rather quickly:

At that point, Boot thought “delete, backpedal slightly and explain” was the best course of action:

Calling Saudi Arabia more progressive than the U.S. led to “too much silly trolling”? Then maybe an authoritarian regime shouldn’t have been referred to as a progressive government — or maybe it is:

Oh, and don’t forget that Boot’s a “conservative” (pause for laughter).

