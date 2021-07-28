https://www.oann.com/mlb-roundup-rangers-nip-d-backs-end-12-game-skid/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlb-roundup-rangers-nip-d-backs-end-12-game-skid



Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Jul 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

July 28, 2021

Joey Gallo slugged a tiebreaking three-run homer to cap a five-run fourth inning and the Texas Rangers snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Arlington, Texas.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run double prior to Gallo drilling his 25th homer of the season. Gallo also threw two runners out on the bases from right field.

Dane Dunning (4-7) allowed two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings for the Rangers. He struck out three and walked two as Texas won for the first time since July 9.

The Diamondbacks have dropped two straight games after winning five of their previous six. Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker each had two hits and an RBI for Arizona.

Astros 8, Mariners 6

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Houston held on to beat Seattle after the teams made a pregame trade.

Myles Straw hit a two-run double for Houston, and Jose Altuve had three hits.

Abraham Toro, traded from Houston to Seattle in a four-player deal before the game, hit a two-run homer against his former team. Kyle Seager also went deep for the Mariners.

Tigers 6, Twins 5 (11 innings)

Miguel Cabrera drove in the winning run in the 11th inning after Eric Haase hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth as Detroit rallied to end its eight-game road losing streak with a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The contest was the first in major league history in which opposing catchers hit grand slams, as Mitch Garver socked a first-inning slam for the Twins.

Jose Cisnero (2-4) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Daniel Norris notched his first save by handling the bottom of the 11th.

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Buster Posey scored on Cody Bellinger’s throwing error to break an eighth-inning tie and lift San Francisco to a victory over visiting Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game showdown series between the top two teams in the National League West.

Logan Webb combined with three relievers on a six-hitter as the Giants stretched their lead over the second place Dodgers to three games. Tyler Rogers (2-1), who pitched out of a second-and-third, one-out jam in the top of the eighth, was credited with the win.

AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor had doubles for the Dodgers, who had entered the series on a two-game winning streak.

White Sox 5, Royals 3

Eloy Jimenez’s 459-foot home run — his first long ball of the season — helped Chicago earn a come-from-behind victory at Kansas City.

Jimenez missed Chicago’s first 99 games with a torn left pectoral tendon suffered in a spring training game March 24. He made his season debut Monday in the opener of the four-game series at Kansas City.

Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless seventh inning. Liam Hendriks earned his 25th save with a 1-2-3 ninth. Kyle Zimmer (4-1) gave up an intentional walk and Jimenez’s home run in his three-batter stint, taking a loss that ended the Royals’ six-game winning streak.

Padres 7, Athletics 4

Manny Machado hit a three-run, opposite-field homer to cap a five-run fifth inning, leading San Diego to a win over visiting Oakland.

Machado’s blast followed a go-ahead, two-run single by Jake Cronenworth. The big inning helped San Diego take the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Oakland rookie James Kaprielian (5-4) gave up six runs on a career-high seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Brewers 9, Pirates 0

Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and a two-run single, Brett Anderson pitched six scoreless innings and visiting Milwaukee throttled Pittsburgh.

Anderson (3-5) gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three. He combined with relievers Miguel Sanchez, Hunter Strickland and Jandel Gustave on a four-hit shutout as Milwaukee handed Pittsburgh its sixth loss in the past eight games.

Rowdy Tellez added a solo homer and a two-run single, Avisail Garcia an RBI double and Lorenzo Cain an RBI single for the Brewers, who took an 8-0 lead through two innings and won for the third time in four games.

Reds 7, Cubs 4

Joey Votto went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs to power Cincinnati past host Chicago to end a two-game skid.

Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez also homered for the Reds. Kyle Farmer finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run to lead the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom and Kris Bryant each hit a solo homer, and Rafael Ortega went 2-for-3 with a double and a run.

Cincinnati right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (5-3) limited Cubs hitters to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Braves 12, Mets 5

Austin Riley hit a grand slam in the fourth inning and added a two-run shot in the sixth as Atlanta had little trouble with host New York.

After being held to two runs in Monday’s doubleheader and three runs in their previous three contests following a 15-run showing Saturday, the Braves encountered little difficulty against Jerad Eickhoff (0-2), who was announced as New York’s starter a few hours before first pitch.

Riley finished with a career-high six RBIs and recorded his third career multi-homer game as the third-place Braves moved back to within four games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Rockies 12, Angels 3

Colorado got home runs from Sam Hilliard and Brendan Rodgers and benefitted from three Los Angeles errors on the way to a win in Anaheim, Calif.

Hilliard’s blow was the big one, a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the fourth inning. Hilliard had three hits and scored twice. Connor Joe, one of five Rockies with at least two hits, had two singles, a double and three RBIs.

The only bright spot for Los Angeles was Shohei Ohtani’s 463-foot home run, his major-league-leading 36th long ball of the season. It was Ohtani’s sixth homer of 450 feet or more, tops in the majors.

Cardinals 4, Indians 2

Paul DeJong belted a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh and Adam Wainwright tossed seven solid innings to fuel the visiting St. Louis past Cleveland.

St. Louis’ Harrison Bader also went deep, added a pair of doubles and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Dylan Carlson in the ninth inning. The Cardinals, who have won seven of their last 10 contests, will vie for a sweep of the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

Jose Ramirez launched a two-run homer and Bradley Zimmer had two of the five hits for the Indians, who have lost six of their past eight games.

Nationals 6, Phillies 4

Juan Soto homered, singled and drove in three runs, Josh Bell added a three-run home run and visiting Washington defeated Philadelphia.

Josh Harrison had two hits for the Nationals, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Washington shortstop Trea Turner left in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bryce Harper led the Phillies with three hits and two RBIs, including the first inside-the-park home run of his career. Phillies starter Matt Moore (0-3) lasted just four innings and allowed seven hits and six runs.

Yankees 4, Rays 3

Jordan Montgomery spun five shutout innings and Gio Urshela drove in two runs, lifting New York past Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Montgomery (4-5) allowed five hits and three walks while fanning five. Urshela rapped two doubles while Ryan LaMarre hit a solo homer for the Yankees.

Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays among his three hits.

Marlins 7, Orioles 3

Sandy Alcantara returned from the bereavement list to get the win, and Sandy Leon supported him with an early three-run homer to lead Miami over host Baltimore.

Alcantara (6-9) lasted six-plus innings, allowing six hits, one walk and three runs while striking out five. Marlins relievers Anthony Bass, Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro combined for three scoreless innings to close out the game.

Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins hit solo homers for the Orioles. Baltimore rookie Spenser Watkins (2-1) took his first major league loss. He allowed four runs on nine hits in four innings.

–Field Level Media

