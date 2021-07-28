https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/28/mmmkay-biased-liberal-media-hack-chuck-todd-says-there-is-no-liberal-media-bias-n1465384

Liberal Media Bias Is Obvious to All but the Liberal Media

This is one of those things where I read the nonsense so you don’t have to. You’re welcome, America. I don’t require undying gratitude but if you want to buy me a drink sometime I’d be much obliged.

I have been writing about liberal media bias for twenty or so years now. In all that time I’ve consistently maintained that I wouldn’t have a problem with any of it if the libs in media would simply admit their bias. I’d give ’em a tip of the baseball cap and move on.

But they won’t do it.

For example:

Chuck Todd: “We should have fought back better in the mainstream media. We shouldn’t [have] accepted the premise that there was liberal bias… We bought into the idea that, oh my God, we’re perceived as having a liberal bias.” From a new interview: https://t.co/8hCdUjs6jF — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 27, 2021

Todd is typical of the mediocrities who rise to the top in modern American liberal mainstream media. He’s barely coherent and hasn’t had an original thought since birth. Yet here he is, the host of what was once the most preeminent Sunday political talk show in the land.

The above meandering thought is fleshed out more in this interview with The Verge and the basic premise is boilerplate liberal media stuff: there is no bias, it’s all something the Republicans are making up. Because I care, I’ll boil down the rest of Todd’s meandering turgidity: Fox News is the only biased cable news. Todd is an innocent, objective lamb who isn’t seeking celebrity. Republicans are wrong and crazy and he has to report on that so, hey, don’t shoot the messenger.

No, really. Here’s the rest of the first part of the above quote:

But now the Republicans have subsumed all of this and it’s turned into this. We should have fought back better in the mainstream media. We shouldn’t [have] accepted the premise that there was liberal bias. We should have defended. I hear the attacks on fact checkers where they “fact-check Republicans six times more than they fact-check Democrats.” Yeah. Perhaps the Republicans are being factually incorrect more often than the Democrats.

The obvious question here is how would they know that the Democrats aren’t being factually incorrect if they’re not fact-checking them?

Again, Todd’s intellectual firepower is very low caliber.

Todd also posits that he should be the arbiter of who is and is not credible.

Let that sink in.

Here’s another telling quote:

I think objectivity and fairness are not the same thing in some ways. You can’t define objectivity as sort of being equal, that we know. You can’t balance the truth, that we know. So you have to be fair and have an open mind. Where we did get lost in this, and this sort of happened to mainstream media in particular, is that we did let Republican critics get in our heads, right?

The elephant in the room here is that there weren’t any Democrats criticizing them.

Gee, wonder why.

Recently, one of my colleagues shared an article about Meghan McCain’s departure from The View that referred to Ana Navarro as “conservative.” There is no objective measure that can be used to determine that present-day Ana Navarro is conservative. But the MSM is content with lying about things like that. I mentioned to our other writers on Slack that I couldn’t play this game anymore.

Apparently, I will have to.

Now about that drink.

