https://www.oann.com/morgan-stanley-raises-pay-for-junior-bankers-capital-markets-employees-business-insider/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=morgan-stanley-raises-pay-for-junior-bankers-capital-markets-employees-business-insider
July 28, 2021
(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley has raised the base pay for first and second year bankers in its investment banking and global capital markets division, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday. https://bit.ly/3f1PtSg
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)