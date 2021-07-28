https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/media-blm-capitol-protests

On “The Rubin Report” this week, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared side-by-side comparisons of corporate media coverage of Black Lives Matter protests verses the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, provided by a Twitter account called “Libs of Tic Tok.” The ridiculously glaring hypocrisy revealed by the comparisons lead Dave to conclude that America is in the midst of an “information war.”

Watch the video below to see the undeniably deceitful comparisons:







Must See Side-By-Side Media Coverage of BLM Protests Vs. Capitol Riot | DM CLIPS | Rubin Report



