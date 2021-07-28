https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/navy-charges-sailor-fire-destroyed-warship?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The United States Navy charged a sailor Thursday for starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard while docked at Naval Base San Diego.

The sailor was a crewmember at the time and was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel, Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a U.S. 3rd Fleet spokesperson, said according to ABC News.

Robertson did not give any details as to what evidence was found or what the motive was. The name of the sailor has also not been disclosed.

The amphibious assault ship was nearing the end of its two-year $250 million upgrade when the fire broke out on July 12, 2020. More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for relatively minor injuries resulting from the fire.

The ship, which can act as a mini aircraft carrier, burned for more than four days. The fire left the ship with extensive structural damage and was later scrapped with estimates that it will cost up to $4 billion to replace it.

