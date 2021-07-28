https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-california-urges-everyone-wear-masks-indoors-regardless-vaccination-status/

California health officials on Wednesday urged everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just one day after the CDC did a 180 and said vaccinated people should wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the so-called “Delta” variant.

Associated Press reported:

Following the federal government's lead, California is recommending that people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. California officials said more than 90% of the state's nearly 40 million residents live in such areas of community spread.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday said that “new data” shows breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals can spread as much virus as an unvaccinated person.

“In rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with a delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “This new science is worrisome, and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendation.”

Walensky claimed that “new information” gathered last week shows that those infected with the delta variant could carry the same viral load as unvaccinated, infected people, according to a report from ABC News.

“We continue to follow the science closely, and update the guidance should the science shift again,” Walensky said.

