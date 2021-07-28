https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/newsmax-crushes-fox-in-key-ratings-during-trump-rally/

By Bill Hoffmann | Newsmax

Newsmax’s live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally Saturday was a solid ratings smash — beating every other major cable news network in America.

New Nielsen data shows that Newsmax was No. 1 in key coverage ratings, winning in all demos and easily walloping Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business Network and CNBC in the 7-9pm ET time slot.

According to media analytics giant Nielsen, Newsmax drew a total household coverage rating of 1.31, with Fox News taking a lackluster second place with just 1.02.

In terms of total viewers, Newsmax drew a coverage rating of .71, compared to Fox’s .49.

Meanwhile, CNN limped in with a pathetic 0.49 in households and .22 in total viewership.

The Nielsen coverage rating looks at households and viewers watching in proportion to a cable network’s household reach.

Put another way, during Trump’s rally speech Newsmax had 45% more viewers than Fox News in households that get both networks on their home cable system.

In the key demo of 35-64, Newsmax had cable impressions per minute of 259,000 viewers, compared to Fox’s 257,000. [Newsmax is carried in about 25 million less cable homes than Fox and still beat the network in impressions.]

