Nigel Farage was the most watched show on new conservative channel GB News in his first week, and beat out Sky News in its time slot Monday thru Thursday 7 pm Greenwich time, with 108 k viewers in its peak, as Guido Fawkes reports.

(Unlike the esteemed Sky Australia, Sky UK does not belong to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox / News Corp. group and no longer provides a conservative viewpoint. Murdoch sold it to Comcast 2018. GB News aims to provide conservative TV news to UK audiences now.)

Farage takes questions from viewers under “Barrage the Farage” and shares a pint of ale with prominent guests on “Talking Pints”.

Last week he visited the English channel to intercept illegal migrants and confronted an arrogant French MP over France’ runaway migration policy.

Watch a best-of from Nigel’s first week on GB News here:

“GB News” was founded by British pundit Andrew Neil to give a voice to UK conservatives, akin to Fox News USA, Newsmax, OAN and Sky News Australia. You can watch and subscribe on YouTube or the GB News app!

